Forbes: Cowboys reach $8B in value, highest in sports

The Dallas Cowboys are worth $8 billion, according to Forbes’ 25th Annual NFL Team Valuations released Monday.
This is the 14th straight year the team has topped the list, and it is worth more than any other sports franchise, Forbes said. The Cowboys’ value jumped 23 percent from last year.
The New England Patriots followed with a value of $6.4 billion, and the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams reached $6.2 billion.
The Rams’ opponent in Super Bowl LVI in February, the Cincinnati Bengals, had the lowest value of the 32 NFL teams at $3 billion.
Dallas also was the first team to bring in more than $1 billion in annual revenues, thanks to a variety of high-earning sponsorship deals, Forbes reported
Overall, the average NFL team is worth $4.47 billion, up 28 percent from the 2021 rankings.
“The sale of the Denver Broncos for a record $4.65 billion helped push up the value of all NFL teams,” said Mike Ozanian, assistant managing editor at Forbes in a news release.
Walmart heir Rob Walton and his partnership group completed the purchase of the Broncos earlier this month.
The full list of NFL team valuations:
Dallas Cowboys, $8 billion
New England Patriots, $6.4 billion
Los Angeles Rams, $6.2 billion
New York Giants, $6 billion
Chicago Bears, $5.8 billion
Washington Commanders, $5.6 billion
New York Jets, $5.4 billion
San Francisco 49ers, $5.2 billion
Las Vegas Raiders, $5.1 billion
Philadelphia Eagles, $4.9 billion
Houston Texans, $4.7 billion
Denver Broncos, $4.65 billion
Miami Dolphins, $4.6 billion
Seattle Seahawks, $4.5 billion
Green Bay Packers, $4.25 billion
Atlanta Falcons, $4 billion
Pittsburgh Steelers, $3.975 billion
Minnesota Vikings, $3.925 billion
Baltimore Ravens, $3.9 billion
Los Angeles Chargers, $3.875 billion
Cleveland Browns, $3.85 billion
Indianapolis Colts, $3.8 billion
Kansas City Chiefs, $3.7 billion
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $3.675 billion
Carolina Panthers, $3.6 billion
New Orleans Saints, $3.575 billion
Tennessee Titans, $3.5 billion
Jacksonville Jaguars, $3.475 billion
Buffalo Bills, $3.4 billion
Arizona Cardinals, $3.27 billion
Detroit Lions, $3.05 billion
Cincinnati Bengals, $3 billion
