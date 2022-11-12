Footprint Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Troutfarm27 - Wiki Commons

The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury’s home has now been renamed the Footprint Center. It is named after Footprint, an Arizona-based, plant-based technology and materials company that makes biodegradable and compostable packaging. It is focused on eliminating one-time use and short-term use plastics. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Footprint Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Footprint Center located?

Footprint Center is in Phoenix, Arizona. The address of Footprint Center is 201 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ, 85004.

Who plays at Footprint Center?

The Phoenix Suns play at Footprint Center.

What is the capacity of the Footprint Center?

The capacity at Footprint Center is 18,422, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Footprint Center?

Footprint Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Footprint Center?

There are several parking garages and lots within walking distance of Footprint Center. You can expect to pay between $6 to $20. The Footprint Center Garage, the Jefferson Street Garage, is conveniently located next door at 3rd Street & Jefferson. You can also pay for pre-paid parking at ParkWhiz.

Can you watch the Phoenix Suns warm up at Footprint Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Footprint Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring to Footprint Center?

Footprint Center allows backpacks if they meet the NBA bag-size requirements of 14” x 14” x 6”.

Is Footprint Center cashless?

Footprint Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Footprint Center?

Suites at Footprint Center cost between $2,000-$10,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Footprint Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Footprint Center.

Theatre Boxes at Footprint Center are located along the baseline, adjacent to the Party Suites and B-Level Executive Suites. Each Theater Box features a private opera-style seating balcony overlooking the floor.

A-Level Suites at Footprint Center are lower than the two primary suite levels.

B-Level Suites at Footprint Center are higher than the two primary suite levels.

What is there to eat at Footprint Center?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Footprint Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any of the game.

Grab N Go’s: Fans looking for classic food items like hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, fries, soda, beer, water, pretzels, candy, and more can find these stands all around the venue.

Fans looking for classic food items like hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, popcorn, fries, soda, beer, water, pretzels, candy, and more can find these stands all around the venue. Gorilla Grill: Serving classic meals like burgers, hot dogs, and more out in the food court.

Serving classic meals like burgers, hot dogs, and more out in the food court. The Suns Spicy Chorizo Dog: A hot dog with a wide range of toppings like salsa, cheese, tortilla chips, and more.

A hot dog with a wide range of toppings like salsa, cheese, tortilla chips, and more. Cooperstown: Serving up a 22-inch hot dog and more with a wide range of flavors in the main concourse.

Serving up a 22-inch hot dog and more with a wide range of flavors in the main concourse. Streets of New York: Cheese pizza, chicken wings, soda, beer, water, and more out in sections 103 and 113.

Cheese pizza, chicken wings, soda, beer, water, and more out in sections 103 and 113. Benihana’s: Serving up sushi rolls and more out in section 121.

Serving up sushi rolls and more out in section 121. Dos Equis Beer Garden: Cheeseburgers, fries, Impossible burgers, chicken sandwiches, water, beer, soda, and more out in section 124.

Cheeseburgers, fries, Impossible burgers, chicken sandwiches, water, beer, soda, and more out in section 124. Pork on a Fork BBQ: BBQ chicken sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, and more out in section 103.

BBQ chicken sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, and more out in section 103. Hornitos Tequila Taco Bar: Serving up signature drinks, Mexican tacos, and more for fans to enjoy.

Serving up signature drinks, Mexican tacos, and more for fans to enjoy. Downtown CHX: Buffalo chicken fingers, fries, soda, water, beer, and more out in section 120.

