Seattle Seahawks’ Drew Lock out for Thursday: Impact on QB competition with Geno Smith

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was expected to start Thursday night’s preseason game against the Chicago Bears after Geno Smith got the start in the opener. Lock even took first-team reps in practice on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, that plan has now changed. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the game.

There’s a lot to focus on here given that Lock and Smith are mired in a close competition to replace Russell Wilson under center in Seattle this season. Given that Lock was receiving first-team reps and the Seahawks had planned to start him Thursday, he might have been on pace to narrow the gap. Remember, Smith was seen as the favorite throughout the off-season process.

Drew Lock and how absence might impact him

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Denver Broncos in the Wilson blockbuster this past spring, Lock has much more upside than his older counterpart. It has led to speculation that Seattle would be better off going with the former second-round pick out of Missouri. For what it’s worth, both Lock and Smith performed well in Seattle’s preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“As it turned out, for both guys that was a good outing because they had a lot of pressure on them to have to get things done. We’re coming from behind and drives to go ahead and all that kind of stuff. I’m anxious to see how it looks when we break it down. But those were the kind of options we were looking forward to see how the guys were doing.” Seahawks’ head coach Pete Carroll on Drew Lock, Geno Smith

With Lock now sidelined due to circumstances out of his control, there’s a chance that the dynamics could change in the Pacific Northwest. A lot of that will depend on how Smith performs against Chicago.

The hope is that both Lock and Smith will be able to go in Seattle’s preseaon finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26.