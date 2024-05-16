Donovan Mitchell reportedly grew impatient with Cleveland Cavaliers’ teammates’ lack of focus in NBA Playoffs

Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Having just wrapped up their second season since trading for Donovan Mitchell, the Cleveland Cavaliers can’t be too disappointed with their results. Yet, it’s never fun to get bounced from the NBA Playoffs, especially after losing a series 4-1.

Internally, the Cavaliers had higher expectations for this roster, and now head coach J.B. Bickerstaff may even be on the hot seat. Then, we have a decision coming from Mitchell on whether he wants to sign a contract extension or possibly enter the final year of his contract.

While Mitchell has the option to stay with the Cavaliers and earn $37 million in 2025-26, he also has the option to enter free agency next year.

Mitchell has said all the right things publicly, praising every part of his time with the Cavaliers, but privately, he’s reportedly growing impatient with some of his teammates.

“Sources say at times he grew frustrated with some teammates’ lack of maturity, focus, playoff-level readiness and a willingness to listen.” Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com

Will Mitchell’s frustrations lead to further turmoil? It’s possible.

Yet, it’s also possible that the Cavaliers have already rectified or have plans to fix this situation. If Mitchell really did have an issue with one or some of his teammates, it’s possible Cleveland has plans on shedding those players from the roster, or maybe they simply need more time to grow up.

Either way, it’s hard to see how this could become a major sticking point during contract negotiations between Mitchell and the Cavaliers.