Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle (undisclosed) is day-to-day

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury, coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday.

Waddle, who set an NFL rookie record with 104 catches last season, did not practice Tuesday but McDaniel expects him to return at some point during training camp.

“There’s something that I don’t really need to get into, that he could’ve practiced with,” McDaniel said. “… We were trying to be preventative. He wanted to practice. We disallowed it to try to be in front of something. But I expect him to practice again in training camp. We’ll take it day by day, but sometimes you have to protect people from themselves. And that’s a great problem to have, especially with an elite talent like that.”

Waddle, 23, caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games (all starts) after Miami drafted him with the sixth overall pick in 2021 out of Alabama.

“We try to be as accountable as possible in preventing as many soft-tissue [injuries] as you can,” McDaniel added. “You’ll never be 100 percent but you try to pay attention to each individual player, tailor things so they can avoid those things as best as possible.”

The Dolphins open the regular season at home against the New England Patriots on Sept. 11.

