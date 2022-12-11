WATCH: Detroit’s Jameson Williams scores first NFL touchdown on first career reception

In April, the Detroit Lions decided to take a chance on former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams by selecting him 12th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old wideout was widely considered one of the best pass-catchers in the draft class. Many had him graded as the best receiver.

In fact, for Williams to still be selected 12th overall after tearing his ACL in the College Football National Championship game back in January is an impressive feat. NFL teams knew taking Williams would be a gamble in that they wouldn’t get a chance to work him out, evaluate his skills, or get a feel for how healthy his surgically-repaired knee would be.

Not to mention, an injury as serious as an ACL tear guaranteed that Williams wouldn’t be ready for training camp, preseason, or much of the regular season either. In turn, the rookie wideout missed 12 weeks of action before being active for his first game against Jacksonville last Sunday.

But, with Williams now back to 100%, it didn’t take long for the 21-year-old first-year-pro to make an impact.

Related: Top 2022-23 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Christian Watson making his name known

Jameson Williams celebrates first NFL touchdown

On Sunday, taking on the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, Williams got behind the defense for a wide-open opportunity. Jared Goff quickly found Williams for a 41-yard touchdown reception.

Not only was it the first touchdown of his NFL career, but it was also his first career catch.

Not a bad way to begin. Williams’ jubilation was immediately on full display, with the rookie running around the stadium in celebration before finding his father in the stands, delivering the football from his first touchdown catch after a long journey to the NFL.

We have a feeling this is far from the last we’ll hear from Williams this season.