DeMar DeRozan makes it clear title contention is a top priority in NBA free agency: 3 ideal landing spots including the 76ers

During his final post-game interview for the 2023-24 NBA season, six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan made it clear that while he would like to stay with the Chicago Bulls, trying to get a championship before he calls it a career is a top priority ahead of his jump into free agency.

Following his first year in Chicago, it seemed like the sign-and-trade from San Antonio that put him in a Bulls uniform in 2021 was the right decision. The Bulls were one of the biggest surprises in the league that year and they seemed to have a two-headed All-Star monster in him and Zach LaVine. However, Lonzo Ball’s career-altering injury took away all that magic.

DeMar DeRozan stats (2023-24): 24.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.0 SPG, 33% 3PT

Since then the Bulls have been on a steady decline without Ball and only managed 39 wins this season despite another All-Star-level season from DeRozan. The ongoing drama between LaVine and the front office, Ball’s unclear future, and a lack of moves to improve the roster had many Bulls players frustrated after their Play-In Tournament loss to the Miami Heat on Friday.

Following the defeat, DeMar DeRozan explained how the realization of his career nearing its close hit him harder after the game. And while he would like to stay in Chicago, he wants “more than anything to have the opportunity to win.”

With him just a few months away from turning 36 and his best years probably behind him, the lure of competing for his first championship is as strong as ever and these three teams could be serious contenders for his services if they choose to use their cap space on him this summer.

3 teams that could target DeMar DeRozan in 2024 NBA Free agency

Philadelphia 76ers

After the Detroit Pistons, the Philadelphia 76ers have the next most salary cap space heading into the summer. Over the last few weeks, rumors have suggested Paul George and Lebron James could be targets for the team. However, if those pursuits fail, DeRozan would be a strong option to give them the third star they are reportedly looking for.

Furthermore, he knows Philly head coach Nick Nurse well after years together in Toronto.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder have the top seed in the Western Conference Playoffs but most do not expect them to reach the NBA Finals this year. They will have just over $35 million in cap space this summer (via Over The Cap) and DeRozan would be a fascinating gritty veteran to pair with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt. He would give them another go-to scorer and force Josh Giddey to the bench to bolster the reserves.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic won’t have as much cap space as the Thunder and 76ers but a few moves could quickly fix that. The Magic need more three-point shooters and that is why they have been linked to Klay Thompson in free agency. But DeMar DeRozan would still be a strong backup option that gives them the proven playoff player this young and rising team needs going forward.

