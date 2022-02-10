Dallas Mavericks shockingly trade Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards

The Kristaps Porzingis experiment in Dallas lasted less than three full seasons. In absolutely shocking fashion the Mavericks have dealt their star big man to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Davis Bertans and a second-round pick.

We’re not 100% sure where to start with this one. Dallas acquired Porzingis in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks back in January of 2019. Said deal included the Mavericks giving up two first-round picks.

Unfortunately, the Latvian has not been able to stay healthy throughout his tenure in Dallas. Right now, he’s sidelined to a knee injury.

In return for Kristaps Porzingis, the Mavericks add a starter-caliber point guard in Dinwiddie who they have been chasing after for some time now. They also picked up a pretty solid bench option in that of Bertans.

Related: Updated NBA Playoff and championship predictions

Impact of Dallas Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards

Jan 15, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) grabs a rebound during the second half against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

It has been noted for some time that Porzingis and Mavericks franchise cornerstone Luka Doncic didn’t work too well together. In fact, it was noted last summer that the big man was not happy with his role in Big D.

“Porzingis has been frustrated, often feeling more like an afterthought than a co-star as Doncic dominates the ball and the spotlight. Porzingis frequently made thinly veiled references during his postgame media availabilities, such as saying the “ball actually moved tonight” after high-scoring performances or stating that the offense didn’t involve him on low-scoring nights.” ESPN’s NBA insider Tim MacMahon on Kristaps Porzingis (June 7, 2021)

Kristaps Porzingis stats (2021-22): 17.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 45% shooting

For Dallas, this move comes after fellow guard Tim Hardaway Jr. was lost for the season to an injury. It could also be with an eye to the future given starting point guard Jalen Brunson is slated to hit free agency during the summer. Acquiring a solid point guard in Dinwiddie seems to be a natural fit for the aforementioned Doncic.

As for Washington, the team has made a number of deals on NBA trade deadline day following news that star guard Bradley Beal is out for the remainder of the season.

In picking up Kristaps Pozingis, the hope in D.C. is that Beal will be enticed to remain with the team. Remember, he can opt out of his contract and become a free agent during the summer.

In addition to acquiring Porzingis, the Wizards made a number of other moves. They sent Montrezl Harrell to the Charlotte Hornets for a package surrounding Ish Smith and Vernon Carey. The team also moved Aaron Holiday to the Phoenix Suns for cash considerations.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NBA rumors