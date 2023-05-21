NBA sources expect Dallas Mavericks to emerge as contenders for Deandre Ayton trade

Chances are, the Dallas Mavericks will once again make big changes to their roster this offseason. The Phoenix Suns may not be set for the same level of roster moves, but they could also shake up their player personnel this summer, with Deandre Ayton being one of their biggest trade chips.

Ayton, 24, signed a four-year, $132.9 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers as a restricted free agent last July, but the Suns had no issues matching the offer to keep their former No. 1 pick in town.

Now, after giving Monty Williams the boot, the Suns could part with Ayton too. Other teams looking to improve their roster could be enticed by the 6-foot-11 center who has averaged a double-double in all five of his seasons in the NBA.

Deandre Ayton stats last season: 18 PPG, 10 RPG, 0.8 BPG

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, multiple NBA sources anticipate the Dallas Mavericks being a primary team involved in Ayton trade discussions.

The Mavericks have the 10th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and really anyone not named Luka Doncic likely up for grabs in trade discussions for the right piece.

With Kyrie Irving set for free agency, the Mavericks will have a few key decisions to make this summer. If a roster built around Doncic, Irving, and Ayton emerges after the offseason, the Mavericks would have to like their chances of at least snagging a spot in the Western Conference playoffs in 2024. First, they’ll have to pull it off, while still having enough depth to compete for all four quarters.

