Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Sam Williams hospitalized after car crash

Coming off a tough overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Dallas Cowboys know they have a huge matchup ahead of them in Week 16. Hosting the Philadelphia Eagles, without Jalen Hurts, could provide an opening to steal the NFC East crown.

Unfortunately, Sam Williams, Dallas’ second-round rookie outside linebacker, likely won’t be able to participate on Saturday.

According to CBS News, Williams was involved in a minor car accident in Plano, Texas on Wednesday. Williams was driving a black Chevy Corvette, heading southbound, when his car was hit by a driver in a black Infiniti who was trying to make a left turn. The crash occurred within a close vicinity to the Cowboys’ practice facility.

Shortly after the incident, both drivers were taken to an area hospital with what’s being described as ‘minor injuries.’

The police have determined that the Infiniti driver was in the ‘wrong’, but has yet to be ticketed. The violation is considered a Class B misdemeanor in the state of Texas.

Sam Williams’ status for Saturday’s Dallas Cowboys game unknown

While both the hospitalization and injuries were deemed to be precautionary and minor, we are less than 48 hours away from Saturday’s 4:25 PM ET kickoff. It remains to be seen what type of injuries Williams may be dealing with.

It’s also possible that doctors don’t know the full extent of the condition the 23-year-old Cowboys player is in. It’s not uncommon to feel after-effects in the neck and back area — otherwise known as whiplash hours after an incident occurs.

Williams has suited up for 13 games for the Cowboys this season, accruing 20 tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble, and three recoveries. He may have only played in 27% of the team’s defensive snaps so far this season, but the athletic edge rusher is certainly a big part of the organization’s long-term plans.

