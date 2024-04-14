Cutter Gauthier heads west to join Anaheim Ducks

Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

After a heartbreaking defeat to University of Denver in the Frozen Four, Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier signed a three-year entry-Level contract with the Anaheim Ducks and is expected to join the team immediately.

According to PuckPedia Gauthier will make $855,000 in the NHL with a signing bonus of $95,000 in each of the three seasons. He can earn “A” performance bonuses of $950K in year 2 and $1M in year 3, and can earn $900K in additional “B” performance bonuses in year 3.

The Cutter Gauthier story is a very interesting one. After being drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the first round (5th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Gauthier refused to sign and was traded to the Anaheim Ducks for a talented young defenseman Jamie Drysdale earlier this season.

Gauthier led all NCAA players with 38 goals in 41 games this season. In addition to being a great goal scorer, Gauthier also has the ability to be a skillful playmaker, evidenced by his 27 assists this season. Gauthier was a nominee for the Hobey Baker Award as the top player in NCAA hockey and was named a First Team All-Star in Hockey East.

Gauthier helped the United States win the gold medal at the 2024 World Junior Championship in January. His 10 assists in seven games led the tournament and he was named best forward as well as being a top 3 player for his team. Now heading to Anaheim, Gauthier will be joining a very exciting young core that includes Leo Carlsson, Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry and Mason McTavish.

