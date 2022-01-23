WATCH: Cooper Kupp torches the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 70-yard TD cach

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns during the regular season.

The former mid-round pick was Eastern Washington put up one of the best regular seasons for a wide receiver in NFL history.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found out first-hand Sunday afternoon just how good Kupp can be. That included the star pass-catcher burning cornerback Carlton Davis on a 70-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff Game Sunday to give the Rams an eye-opening 17-3 lead.

Check it out.

Davis had no chance. He thought Cooper Kupp was going outside and the wide receiver jolted up the field — burning the corner in the process.

This touchdown gave the Rams 14-point lead as the team looks to defeat the defending champs and earn a trip to the NFC Championship Game against the division rival San Francisco 49ers.

As for Kupp, he caught two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown as Los Angeles took a two-touchdown lead early in the second quarter.

At this very same point, Tom Brady of the Buccaneers had completed just 4-of-12 passes for 50 yards.

