Week 2 vs. Nebraska already most expensive Colorado Buffaloes game ever tracked

Deion Sanders led the Colorado Buffaloes to a thrilling 45-42 victory over TCU in Week 1, sparking widespread interest in the team college football can’t stop talking about. Is Shedeur Sanders one of CFB’s best QBs today? Is Sanders’ Heisman campaign legitimate?

These are all questions we’ll continue learning the answers to throughout the season, and the first chance we’ll get comes Saturday for Colorado’s home opener against coach Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers. Not only do the AP’s latest college football rankings reflect that the community has already bought into what Coach Prime has brought to Colorado, by being ranked 22nd, the fans are believing the hype too.

We need no further evidence than by looking at ticket prices from their Week 2 matchup at Folsom Field. According to TicketIQ, prices for Saturday’s matchup start at $424, which is the most expensive Buffaloes game the company has ever charted.

But that’s just on the low end. Prices on the high end reach as high as $4000 for an individual low-level seat near the sideline.

Amazingly, not only is this the most expensive Colorado football game in history, it’s also tracking to be the most expensive game across college football in Week 2. That’s a significant note, considering legendary football programs such as Texas vs. Alabama square off from Bryant-Denny Stadium, and both teams are ranked 11th or higher.

But this just goes to show the level of excitement Sanders is bringing not only to Colorado but to college football in general. People can’t wait to catch a glimpse of what might happen next. Only in this case, spectators will also have the added privilege of being able to say they were there for what may be a historic home season opener of Coach Sanders’ FBS coaching career.

