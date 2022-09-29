Citizens Bank Park: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Jon Gudorf Photography-WIki Commons

Based on the experience when attending a Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park, some might say there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Not to mention the incredible food Philadelphia offers, visiting Citizens Bank is always a blast. If you’re planning a trip soon, here’s everything you need to know about Citizens Bank Park.

Where is Citizens Bank Park?

Citizens Bank Park is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The address of Citizens Bank Park is 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA, 19148.

Who plays at Citizens Bank Park?

The Philadelphia Phillies play at Citizens Bank Park.

What is the capacity at Citizens Bank Park?

The capacity at Citizens Bank Park is 43,035, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the gates open at Citizens Bank Park?

All gates open 90 minutes before game time.

How much is parking at Citizens Bank Park?

Credit – MLB

Please be aware that there are a few parking lots surrounding the ballpark. You should arrive early and park in the first available lot. The cost of car parking is $22. Any oversized vehicle that takes up more than one spot will be charged $50.

Can you tailgate at Citizens Bank Park?

Tailgating is allowed in parking lots A-H, M, and N. Tailgating lots will open five hours before the game’s scheduled start time.

Can you watch batting practice at Citizens Bank Park?

Batting practice at Citizens Bank Park is not guaranteed before any home game.

What is the best way to get to Citizens Bank Park?

SEPTA’s broad street bus line is the best route to all events at Citizens Bank Park. Bus routes 4 and 17 will get to the park.

How much are the suites at Citizens Bank Park?

Each Phillies private suite at Citizens Bank Park includes a private restroom, a dedicated game-time concierge, and catering options. The suites cost between $4,000 and $5,000.

What can you bring into Citizens Bank Park?

The bags that will be accepted into Citizens Bank Park cannot exceed 12” x 12” x 1”. Guests may discard or return the items not allowed in back to their car or store them in a locker for a $10 fee.

Can you bring food and water into Citizens Bank Park?

You can take food into Citizens Bank Park if it is in a soft-sided cooler. As for water, you can bring bottled water that is completely sealed. Cans, glass bottles, and open containers are not allowed in.

What is a power ticket at Citizens Bank Park?

The power ticket packs $12 worth of concessions for only $10. You show the cashier your ticket barcode when buying food or drinks, and they scan it.

What to eat at Citizens Bank Park?

Credit – MLB

You can eat all kinds of food at Citizens Bank Park. There will be something to cater to any cravings you might have when visiting the concessions. We have listed several options of places you can eat.