Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs linked to taking a trio of French prospects in 2024 NBA Draft?

A pair of new reports on the 2024 NBA Draft give the impression the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, and San Antonio Spurs are the teams that will likely take three French prospects many draft experts expect to go in the top 15.

The Hawks and Bulls had a different season result compared to the Spurs, who finished with one of the worst records in 2023-24, but they are all in a similar position heading into June. They had disappointing seasons and each owns high-value picks in an NBA Draft that many experts feel is one of the weakest in decades.

That is why they — especially San Antonio since they own a pair of picks in the top eight — have to make sure they get the best player possible because this draft could be more hit-and-miss than ever before. With a month to go until the June event, it looks like all three could be taking players from the same new basketball hotbed.

This week, CBS Sports college basketball insider Adam Finkelstein gave the latest intel from this week’s NBA Draft combine, and claimed that the popular opinion around the league is that 7-foot-1 French center Alex Sarr is expected to go first overall to the Atlanta Hawks. The 19-year-old big man is currently competing in Australia for the Perth Wildcats. He is a 3-and-D type center with a rim protector skillset similar to Memphis star Jaren Jackson Jr.

Tidjane Salaun stats (2023-24): 9.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.2 SPG

Fellow Frenchman Tidjane Salaun is a player that is building momentum around the league and is playing for Cholet in the same French League playoffs Victor Wembanyama was in this time last year. There is growing buzz about the 18-year-old forward among NBA scouts and Finkelstein believes he is likely to land with the Chicago Bulls at No. 11. He is supposed to be a well-rounded talented that has some work to do on his stroke but has strong shot creation skills.

San Antonio Spurs likely to use one of two first-round picks on Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher

The San Antonio Spurs have two selections in the top eight picks in June. During an appearance on “The Woj Pod,” ESPN NBA Draft expert Jonathan Givony claimed that on his big board, French prospect Zaccharie Risacher is the top player in this year’s class. If he makes it to the Spurs at four, it would be shocking if the organization did not get a teammate for Wembanyama from his native France, based on Givony’s assessment.

“I’ve had Zaccharie Risacher pretty much at No. 1 all season. He’s having a remarkable year in France,” Givony said. “He just turned 19 years old, he’s 6-foot-10, he’s shooting 39% from three, and he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in this draft. He can guard point guards through power forwards, he’s got an elite feel for the game, he’s got a frame that is going to fill out in time, and just the productivity he’s amassing.

“It’s really impressive. Zaccharie Risacher can play a role on any team in the NBA right now.”

The 2024 NBA Draft goes down in Brooklyn, New York on June 26 and 27.