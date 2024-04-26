Chicago Bears draft picks 2024: Bears draft grade, pick-by-pick analysis

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Who did the Chicago Bears draft? The 2024 NFL Draft provides Chicago to take a massive step forward and launch itself into contention quickly. Our Bears draft tracker 2024 will keep you updated with everything you need to know from the first round to the end of Day 3.

Let’s dive into our analysis of the Bears draft picks in 2024. Bookmark this page for updates throughout the 2024 NFL Draft. We’ll also have prospect profiles on every member of the Bears draft class.

Bears draft analysis 2024: Pick-by-pick analysis of the Bears draft picks this year

Round 1, 1st overall: Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC Trojans

Caleb Williams is the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He joins a Bears franchise that has never had a single quarterback throw for 4,000 yards nor throw for 30 passing touchdowns in a season. Williams, viewed by many as the best quarterback prospect to enter the NFL since Trevor Lawrence, will likely shatter both single-season passing records and it could even happen in his rookie season.

Williams isn’t a flawless prospect, as he’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-1 and there are some issues in taking too many sacks and he is less accurate throwing over the middle. However, he’s earned NFL comparisons to future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers because of his arm strength, playmaking ability and deep-ball accuracy. The floor for Williams might be Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, an outcome that would still give Chicago a franchise-caliber quarterback for years to come.

What gives Williams a chance to reach his ceiling, one of the best quarterbacks in football, is the supporting cast around him in Chicago. With a good offensive play-caller (Shane Waldron), three excellent offensive weapons (Keenan Allen, D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet) paired with a top-10 defense and an above-average offensive line, Williams is walking into one of the best situations ever for a rookie QB drafted 1st overall.

Grade: A+

Round 1, 9th overall: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

This could prove to be a night that is remembered in Bears’ franchise history. In any other year, Rome Odunze is the best wide receiver prospect in the NFL Draft but Marvin Harrison Jr. is viewed as a once-in-a-generation talent. Here’s the thing, though, Odunze might be nearly as good.

Grade: A+

The NFL comparisons to Davante Adams might seem extreme, but Odunze is the do-it-all wide receiver. He is going to instantly come in and be a go-to weapon for Williams, even in an offense that already features DJ Moore and Keenan Allen. Maybe it won’t be Hall of Fame caliber, but the Williams-Odunze pairing feels like one that could do for Chicago what Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams did for the Green Bay Packers.

Round 3, 75th overall: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

Offensive tackle was considered a potential position the Chicago Bears could address with the 8th overall pick, but they rightfully took Rome Odunze. Back on the clock in Round 3, Chicago landed the highly intriguing tackle prospect Kiran Amegadjie. Standing at 6-foot-5, Amegadie dominated opponents at the FCS level, not allowing a single sack since the 2021 season. While some of that is beating up on lesser competition, the size, length and athleticism he brings to the table are NFL-caliber. Amegadjie will need time to work behind the scenes, adjusting to a much-faster NFL game and working on both his hands and footwork. With that said, there’s a shot he could become a quality starting at tackle in a year or two.

Bears draft grade: B+

Chicago Bears draft grades 2024 – Draft grades from NFL experts

Both during and after the 2024 NFL Draft, you can find consensus draft grades on the Bears draft picks in 2024 right here. We’ll be using expert analysis from NFL.com, Fox Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo Sports and PFF.

You can find our own Bears draft analysis for every pick above.

NFL.com: A

A USA Today: A

A Fox Sports: A

A CBS Sports: A-/B+

A-/B+ Yahoo Sports: A

A Pro Football Focus: ‘Very Good’

