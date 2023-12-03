Chicago Bears GM reportedly won’t have final say in 2024 decisions on head coach and Justin Fields

A new report suggests that if the Chicago Bears do decide to find a new head coach and go with a different quarterback instead of Justin Fields in 2024, general manager Ryan Poles may not have the final say in those decisions.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, the team seems to be barreling toward a third straight losing season as they enter NFL Week 13 with a 4-8 record. With the standard for head coaches and quarterbacks as high as ever, it is unsurprising that another disappointing year has created a lot of speculation around Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus and his QB Justin Fields.

Eberflus has a 7-22 record leading the team, and he oversaw a 14-game losing streak, the longest in franchise history. Meanwhile, there are concerns that Fields may have hit his ceiling in his third season after an impressive leap forward in his development last year.

Furthermore, there is a great intensity on the future of both men since the Bears could have two picks in the top five of the 2024 NFL Draft. This means they might take a new potential franchise QB and another player that could have a massive effect on the franchise’s long-term outlook in April. The assumption is that the team’s GM would be the be-all, end-all in either decision for 2024; however, that may not be the case.

New Chicago Bears CEO Kevin Warren will have the final say in big offseason decisions

On Sunday, The Athletic’s NFL insider Dianna Russini reported on the situation and revealed that the organization’s new CEO, former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren, has been given the power to be the final say in such major decisions next year.

“A league source told me Warren has been given the power to oversee Poles and the Bears front office,” Russini wrote. “He’s earned it too, with more than two decades of experience in the NFL. Warren has a strong hand in football operations and will have a significant role in the potential firings, hirings, and decisions at the quarterback position.

“He has spent the last eight months getting a feel for the organization. McCaskey praised Warren during his hire as ‘a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge the status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity.'”

For Chicago Bears fans curious about Warren’s approach to big decisions, Russini claimed he doesn’t have a “knee-jerk” style. He’s also described as a “methodical” executive due to his years of experience.