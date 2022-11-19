Capital One Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -capitalonearena.com

It was once called MCI Center, but in 2006 it was changed to Capital One Arena. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Capital One Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Capital One Arena located?

Capital One Arena is in Washington, DC. The address of Capital One Arena is 601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004.

Who plays at Capital One Arena?

The Washington Wizards play at Capital One Arena.

What is the capacity of the Capital One Arena?

The capacity at Capital One Arena is 20,356, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Capital One Arena?

Capital One Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

Related: NBA games today

How much is the parking at the Capital One Arena?

You can expect to pay between $25 to $32 for parking at the Capital One Arena. We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the Washington Wizards warm up at Capital One Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots in at Capital One Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

Related: Shop Washington Wizards jerseys

What can you bring to Capital One Arena?

Capital One Arena allows wallet-size clutches no larger than 5” x 7” and medical bags and parenting bags no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ will be permitted.

Is Capital One Arena cashless?

Capital One Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Capital One Arena?

Suites at Capital One Arena cost between $2,500-$6,000, depending on the event and game. Suites at the Capital One Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Capital One Arena.

Suites on the 300 Level at Capital One Arena are called Lexus Level Suites. They wrap around the entire arena.

The Lower-Level Suites are located on the first suite level at Capital One Arena. These suites are closest to the floor.

Capital One Arena’s Mega Suites are located on the 2nd level of the arena.

On the Club Level at Capital One Arena are the Kettler Loft Suites. The Loft Suites will be the largest suite option at the arena. The Kettler Loft Suites are on the 200 Level at each corner of the arena.

Related: Updated Washington Wizards power rankings

What is there to eat at Capital One Arena?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Capital One Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Capital One Arena early if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game action.

Dunkin Donuts : Fans looking for coffee and more can head to the many Dunkin Donuts stands around the venue.

: Fans looking for coffee and more can head to the many Dunkin Donuts stands around the venue. Classic Sports Food: Pretzels, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, quesadillas, cheesesteaks, soda, water, beer, and more can be found at many of the concession stands at the venue.

Pretzels, chicken tenders, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, fries, quesadillas, cheesesteaks, soda, water, beer, and more can be found at many of the concession stands at the venue. Papa Johns: Serving up cheese, pepperoni, and more pizzas for fans to enjoy.

Serving up cheese, pepperoni, and more pizzas for fans to enjoy. Fuku: Serving up fried chicken, fries, soda, beer, water, and more at many kiosks at the venue.

Serving up fried chicken, fries, soda, beer, water, and more at many kiosks at the venue. District Grill: Serving up soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, soda, beer, and more throughout the venue to enjoy.

Serving up soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, soda, beer, and more throughout the venue to enjoy. Bud Light Bar: Fans looking for a casual place to watch the game, get drinks, and enjoy food can head to the Bud Light Bar in section 103.

Fans looking for a casual place to watch the game, get drinks, and enjoy food can head to the Bud Light Bar in section 103. DC Cocktail Co: Serving signature cocktail drinks to enjoy during a game.

Serving signature cocktail drinks to enjoy during a game. Tenders, Love & Chicken: Crispy chicken sandwiches, water, beer, fries, and more fans to enjoy throughout the venue.

Crispy chicken sandwiches, water, beer, fries, and more fans to enjoy throughout the venue. Tacos 202: Fans looking for tacos with loads of meat, veggies, sour cream, and more can head to section 107.

Fans looking for tacos with loads of meat, veggies, sour cream, and more can head to section 107. Box Frites: Serving up French fries and more throughout the venue to enjoy on game day.

Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & NBA Finals champion