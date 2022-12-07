Buffalo Bills officially lose Von Miller for the season following ACL surgery

The Buffalo Bills received some extremely frustrating but not completely unexpected bad news today that will have a major effect on their Super Bowl chances this season.

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that star EDGE rusher Von Miller will not be back for the team in 2022 as originally hoped, and the knee injury he suffered a couple of weeks ago is as bad as some first thought.

“Bills’ standout pass rusher Von Miller underwent surgery for an ACL tear and is now out for the year, per HC Sean McDermott.” – Von Miller update

The eight-time Pro Bowler and future Hall-of-Famer injured his knee during the team’s Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions last month and had to be carted off the field. At first, it seemed like the injury was just a sprained knee.

However, after further evaluation, the issue was more severe and required surgery. Nevertheless, after moving Von Miller to injured reserve, the organization still hoped to have him back by the playoffs. Unfortunately, that is not going to be the case.

How does Von Miller injury impact Buffalo Bills Super Bowl chances

Credit; USA Today Network

The Buffalo Bills signed the 33-year-old to a massive six-year, $120 million deal in the offseason to bring a much-needed passing rushing bite to their defense. And despite 12 years of NFL wear and tear on his body, Miller did just that in 2022.

After 11 games, the Denver Broncos great had eight sacks, and 12 QB hits and was delivering what the team badly lacked last season. For much of the early part of the season, the Bills had a defense that matched the high level of their offense. However, their defensive unit has been completely handicapped by injuries over the last month and a half.

Miller will now join star cornerback Micah Hyde on IR as the defense continues to patch together a group good enough not to lose leads for their offense like they did in the playoffs last season.

Heading into Week 14, the team is the tenth-best in the NFL in total yards given up and fifth against the run. However, they are middle of the road against the pass and the loss of Miller could only add to that already weakened element of their defense.