Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney (head) out vs. Ravens

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney suffered a head injury and was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s game against the visiting Baltimore Ravens.

Clowney left the game late in the second quarter. He was seen behind the Browns’ sideline, walking with trainers to the locker room during the final minute before halftime.

The team ruled him out early in the third quarter.

Clowney is considered a valuable part of the Browns’ run defense as an edge setter. Cleveland has already lost linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki for the year with injuries.

Entering Saturday’s game, Clowney had 22 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass breakups in 10 games (nine starts) this season.

The former No. 1 overall pick has 43 sacks in 108 career games with the Houston Texans (2014-18), Seattle Seahawks (2019), Tennessee Titans (2020) and Browns.

–Field Level Media