BMW Championship returning to Caves Valley, Bellerive

The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the BMW Championship, will return to Caves Valley Golf Club outside Baltimore in 2025 and Bellerive Country Club in the St. Louis area in 2026.

The PGA Tour made the announcement Tuesday ahead of this year’s edition of the event, slated to begin Thursday at Wilmington (Del.) Country Club for the first time.

Formerly the Western Open, the tournament was incorporated into the playoffs and given a new title sponsor in 2007.

Bellerive hosted the second BMW Championship in 2008, won by Camilo Villegas of Colombia. The course also hosted three majors, most recently the 2018 PGA Championship, and will be the site of the 2030 Presidents Cup.

Caves Valley was a first-time host last season, when Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff after both finished 27 under par.

“We are excited to bring the BMW Championship back to these iconic venues, giving the amazing fans of the greater Baltimore and St. Louis areas a chance to see the best players in the world up close,” Vince Pellegrino, the Western Golf Association’s Senior Vice President of Tournaments, said in a statement. “When we consider potential hosts, we look for challenging layouts that can deliver an unmatched experience for fans and our PGA Tour partners. Caves Valley Golf Club and Bellerive Country Club are the perfect additions to our championship lineup.”

While the season-ending Tour Championship is always held at East Lake in Atlanta, the Tour has moved the penultimate tournament to different markets around the country. Olympia Fields in the Chicago area will host in 2023 for the second time, and Castle Pines Golf Club, near Denver, will make its debut in 2024.

The event, whose purse is slated to rise to $20 million next year, has also been held at noted courses like Crooked Stick, Aronimink and Medinah.

