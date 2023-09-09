‘Ball in Minnesota Vikings’ court on Justin Jefferson contract extension

We’re less than 24 hours away from the start of the regular season for many NFL teams, including Justin Jefferson’s Minnesota Vikings. As kickoff draws near, more contract extensions are getting done, including Jefferson’s former teammate, Joe Burrow, becoming the highest-paid player in NFL history.

But what about Jefferson? He was also a part of the same draft class as Burrow was, meaning the Vikings have had the option to re-sign Jefferson to a long-term agreement all offseason long. But as negotiations rage on, sources suggest getting a deal done before Minnesota’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff against Tampa Bay may not come to fruition.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the possibility of a Jefferson contract extension getting done before the Vikings begin their season sits at just 30 percent. His NFL sources add that the “ball is in the Vikings’ court” at this point in negotiations.

What that means exactly is anyone’s guess. Jefferson is likely to become the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, or at the very least, the highest-paid wide receiver of all time. That title currently belongs to Tyreek Hill, who’s set to earn an average of $30 million per season with the Miami Dolphins.

Yet, as Jefferson recently stated, “no one has ever done” what he’s accomplished in their first three seasons. In other words, why shouldn’t he receive a contract recognizing his achievements so far?

Jefferson is under contract for the next two seasons, but that doesn’t mean the Vikings don’t want to reward their record-breaking receiver before they have to. Not to mention, Jefferson likely wouldn’t turn down the opportunity to make headlines again, only this time for a record-breaking contract instead of catching touchdowns.

By the sounds of it, the Vikings have the option to get a deal done. It’s just a matter of finding common ground and making it official. Whether that happens before Sunday’s kickoff remains to be seen.

