New York Mets reportedly may replace Jeff McNeil with notable prospect being moved to his position

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets could be looking to use a position change for one of their notable prospects as a potential strategy to replace Jeff McNeil at second base.

Entering the MLB games today, the Mets are showing some signs of life after winning four of their last five. They are not going to catch the Phillies and overcome a 15.5-game deficit in the division. However, the three games they are behind for the final Wild Card spot in the National League is not insurmountable.

Also Read: New York Mets game today – Get watch time and channel for tonight’s Mets game

However, if they are to get back to .500 and make a serious push for a playoff spot they will need better play from key talent, and that starts with two-time All-Star and 2022 batting champion Jeff McNeil. He is posting career lows in many major hitting categories, and his defense at second base has not made up for how his performance at the plate has hindered the team.

That is why there have been rumblings for some time about trying to find a long-term replacement option for the 32-year-old. However, the over $30 million he is still guaranteed in his contract makes him very difficult to trade before July 30, and adding another big contract to play 2B is not optimal for the organization’s payroll plans.

Jeff McNeil stats (2024): .221 AVG, .290 OBP, .309 SLG, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 23 R

That may be why the New York Mets are looking at an interesting internal option to potentially replace McNeil later this season and in the years ahead. This week, SNY reported that for the first time in his career, third baseman Brett Baty was playing second during a recent game for the organization’s Syracuse Triple-A affiliate.

Baty made his way through the system as an elite third-base prospect. However, in multiple stints on the big league level he has not come anywhere close to reaching the potential the team foresaw in the minors. Baty has solid defensive skills. So a move to a slightly easier position could bolster his value.

While not a big upgrade, Baty was also hitting a bit better than McNeil this season.

Also Read: Only one New York Mets player expected to bring solid return before trade deadline and it’s not Pete Alonso