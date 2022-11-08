Ball Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit -Troutfarm27 - Wiki Commons

Once called the Pepsi Center until 2020, we now refer to this stadium as Ball Arena. The arena first broke ground back on November 20, 1997, and has offered entertainment ever since. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Ball Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Ball Arena located?

Ball Arena is in Denver, Colorado. The address of Ball Arena is 1000 Chopper Cir, Denver, CO 80204.

Who plays at Ball Arena?

The Denver Nuggets play at Ball Arena.

What is the capacity of the Ball Arena?

The capacity at Ball Arena is 20,000, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the doors open at Ball Arena?

Ball Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

Related: NBA games today

How much is the parking at the Ball Arena?

Credit – ballarena.com

Ball Arena parking can cost anywhere from $20 to $35. Guests will also be prompted to purchase parking in advance after purchasing event tickets on Ticketmaster. Ball Arena parking lots open three hours before the start of the event.

Can you watch the Denver Nuggets warm up at Ball Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Ball Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

Related: Shop Denver Nuggets jerseys

What can you bring into Ball Arena?

Ball Arena only allows bags that are not larger than 10″ x 6″ x 4″ allowed. Medical and diaper bags 14″ x 14″x 6″ or smaller are permitted. We suggest avoiding bringing a bag unless you must. It will save you the trouble of getting your bag searched when entering.

Is Ball Arena cashless?

Ball Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Ball Arena?

Suites at Ball Arena cost between $2,000-$12,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Ball Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Ball Arena.

Club Level Luxury Suites at the Ball Arena are located on the higher of the two main suite levels.

Lower-Level Suites feature interior and exterior seating, including a private viewing balcony with theater-style seats overlooking the floor.

Related: Updated Denver Nuggets power rankings

What is there to eat at Ball Arena?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Ball Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Classic Meals: Hot dogs, burgers, fries, chips, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, soda, water, beer, and more can be found at concession stands on the concourse.

Hot dogs, burgers, fries, chips, popcorn, pretzels, nachos, soda, water, beer, and more can be found at concession stands on the concourse. Denver Potato Company: Bison-loaded fries, cheese-loaded fries, and pork-loaded fries at section 148.

Bison-loaded fries, cheese-loaded fries, and pork-loaded fries at section 148. Pan Style Pizza: Serving up slices of pizza in cheese, pepperoni, and more in many locations at the venue.

Serving up slices of pizza in cheese, pepperoni, and more in many locations at the venue. Wynkoop Crispy Chicken: Fried chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and more out in section 146.

Fried chicken sandwiches, fries, salads, and more out in section 146. Verde y Rojo Cantina: Serving up tacos in beef, pork, and chicken out in section 118.

Serving up tacos in beef, pork, and chicken out in section 118. Bristlecone BBQ: Pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, and BBQ chicken sandwiches are out in section 118.

Pulled pork sandwiches, beef brisket sandwiches, and BBQ chicken sandwiches are out in section 118. The Barrel Burgers and Floats: Pastrami sandwiches, cheeseburgers, hamburgers, fries, beer, water, root beer floats, and more in sections 102 and 112.

Related: NBA playoff predictions: Bracket picks & 2023 Finals champion