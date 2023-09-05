New York Jets’ Aaron Rodgers talks about UFO sighting in season finale of ‘Hard Knocks’

New York Jets quarterback and future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is not your typical player. He’s also not your typical person. He’s seemingly somewhat of an oddball.

This came out in droves during the season finale of “Hard Knocks” on Tuesday. Rodgers opened up about seeing a UFO in an interview during the broadcast.

“We heard this sound and we saw this tremendously large object moving through the sky, and it was like a scene out of Independance Day,” Rodgers said. “Whatever the hell it was, I don’t know but it was definitely identified. It was definitely flying. It was definitely a large object.”

Before we crack on Rodgers as some sort of a conspiracy theorist, we have to look at what it happening around the United States and the rest of the world as it relates to UFOs. It was just back in July that there were congressional hearings on UFOs. A former U.S. Intelligence official told the panel that the government is “absolutely” in possession of UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenas). It’s a new government term for UFOs.

The current presidential administration has also admitted to UAPs impacting military training exercises and missions in the past.

Whether Aaron Rodgers is on to something here remains to be seen. What we do know is that many people have witnessed the same thing.

From a football standpoint, Rodgers opens his Jets career at home on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. No word yet on whether a spaceship will make a presence.