49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three months.

The 49ers said Saturday that Lance underwent surgery on Friday to remove hardware that was causing irritation in the ankle.

Lance initially underwent surgery on Sept. 19, one day after he fractured his fibula and sustained ligament damage during a Week 2 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team said the hardware issue was a product of the initial surgery.

“Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance’s ankle,” the team said. “During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle.”

The 49ers said Lance is expected to be recovered in time to participate in organized team activities this spring.

Lance opened the season as San Francisco’s starting quarterback and completed 15 of 31 passes for 194 yards and one interception. He also rushed 16 times for 67 yards.

Jimmy Garoppolo replaced Lance but sustained a broken left foot in Week 13. Undrafted rookie Brock Purdy is now the signal caller for the 49ers (11-4), who have clinched the NFC West and have won eight straight games entering Sunday’s road game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

–Field Level Media