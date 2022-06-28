3 ideal Collin Sexton landing spots in NBA free agency

Collin Sexton’s time with the Cleveland Cavaliers is likely over. Cleveland is coming off an auspicious 44-win season where fellow guard Darius Garland flourished. Garland’s success came after Sexton tore his left meniscus one month into the 2021-22 season.

While the Cavs made progress without Sexton, the 23-year-old guard is still a productive player. He’s quick, an efficient outside shooter, accustomed to being a leading scorer, and represents an enticing reclamation project. Plus, Sexton is just a season removed from averaging 24.3 points per game.

Here are three ideal free agent landing spots for Sexton in NBA free agency.

Collin Sexton joins New York Knicks

Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks are clearing cap space and don’t have a definite long-term point guard. Sexton could be their answer.

The University of Alabama product would add a new dimension to head coach Tom Thibodeau’s offense. While he produces more to the tune of a combo guard, Sexton is a capable floor general. He gives New York more speed in half-court sets and a much-needed scoring option.

Collin Sexton stats (NBA career): 20.0 PPG, 3.0 REB, 3.3 AST, shooting 45.8/37.8/82.7

Sexton and RJ Barrett would make for a plausible perimeter scoring duo, which takes some pressure off Julius Randle. Worst-case scenario, Sexton struggles to make a tangible impact on the Knicks’ offense, specifically in terms of ball movement, and the franchise pursues a new lead guard next offseason.

All that said, the Knicks may prefer to sign a more stable guard like Jalen Brunson or give Immanuel Quickley the chance to be their starting point guard next season.

Sexton teams up with Trae Young Atlanta

Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

There are roughly 40 potential offseason outcomes for the Hawks. Signing Sexton is one of their more sizzling options.

Collin Sexton contract prediction: two-year, $30 million deal (team option for second season)

Yes, Trae Young is a prolific scorer, but the Hawks just endured substantial regression. They went from competing in the Eastern Conference Finals to getting bounced out of the playoffs in round one. All options to enhance this roster should be on the table including adding another point guard.

Sexton could take on one of two roles with the Hawks. The first option is starting next to Young in the team’s backcourt. Another option is Sexton coming off the bench in a high-minute role where he’s on the floor at the end of games. Sexton gives head coach Nate McMillan another viable scoring option, which is needed on a team with a bevy of primary shooters or inside threats.

With Young and Sexton forcing the issue off the dribble, Kevin Huerter and De’Andre Hunter can be primary shooting options. All the while, Young and Sexton are efficient shooters, themselves. The factor that could stop the Hawks from executing a sign-and-trade for Sexton, though, is them preferring to keep it cheap with a backup point guard in favor of acquiring a premier frontcourt scorer.

Washington Wizards get Bradley Beal a high-level wingman

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Bradley Beal is reportedly likely to re-sign with the Wizards. The franchise acquired the versatile Kristaps Porzingis at the NBA trade deadline. They selected Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Washington still has a gaping hole in its backcourt, which Sexton fills.

At full strength, head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has an electric rotation. Beal is an elite all-around scorer. Porzingis can score outside and inside. Davis is an attacking scorer and respectable two-way player. Kyle Kuzma can fill up the cup. Rui Hachimura is a physical player. Corey Kispert can shoot the lights out.

Sexton and Beal would make for one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Both players get points off the dribble and from the perimeter. Accompanied by the likes of Porzingis, Kuzma, and Davis, the Wizards have an overwhelming offensive attack. If defenses double-team Beal, they still have to deal with at least three players who can create their own shot.

If Washington indeed gives Beal a max contract, they have to make a concerted effort to win in the immediate future. Sexton is nowhere near the prime of his NBA career and previously found success as a vital scoring option for the Cavs. He fits the bill.

Sexton is a worthwhile signing for the Wizards. If he thrives alongside Beal and friends, Washington can give Sexton a new contract next offseason.