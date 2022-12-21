2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters announced: Find out which team has the most Pro Bowlers

Every year there’s one game players hope to get to, the Super Bowl. But for those who can’t quite accomplish that, there is another personal achievement that at least provides recognition for the game’s greatest individual players. In this case, we’re talking about the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.
It’s not the most exciting game or one that really receives a lot of attention, not like it used to, but becoming a Pro Bowler is still an honor for NFL players. This year we have several athletes looking to become first-time Pro Bowl members and many others who have been there so many times they can afford to skip out on the events.
Yet, there’s also a unique twist coming to this year’s version of the Pro Bowl in an attempt to spice things up, which we’ll get into down below. What everyone wants to know is who make the Pro Bowl team for 2023? On Wednesday night, the NFL officially revealed the Pro Bowl starters.
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters for NFC
NFC Pro Bowl starters on offense
- QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
- FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers
- WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
- TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
- LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
- LG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
- C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- RG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
- RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
NFC Pro Bowl starters on defense
- DL: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers
- DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
- DT: Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders
- DL: Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers
- LB: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- ILB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- LB: Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings
- CB: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
- FS: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
- SS: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
- CB: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
NFC Pro Bowl starters on special teams
- K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
- P: Tress Way, Washington Commanders
- RS: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
- ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders
- LS: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters for AFC
AFC Pro Bowl starters on offense
- QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- RB: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns
- FB: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens
- WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- WR: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
- TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- LT: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans
- LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns
- C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
- RG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
- RT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
AFC Pro Bowl starters on defense
- DL: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
- DT: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- DT: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
- DL: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- LB: Matt Judon, New England Patriots
- ILB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- LB: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
- CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
- FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers
- SS: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
- CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
AFC Pro Bowl starters on special teams
- K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
- P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs
- RS: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens
- ST: Justin Hardee, New York Jets
- LS: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans
The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a Pro Bowl player this season. The Philadelphia Eagles lead all teams, with eight Pro Bowlers. Interestingly enough, despite leading the NFL in fan voting, Tua Tagovailoa did not make the initial Pro Bowl roster. Also fascinating, Christian McCaffrey has to be one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in recent memory, as he also led NFC running backs in the fan voting.
Changes coming to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl
The 2023 Pro Bowl won’t be the same event we’ve witnessed in the past. The league has announced some sweeping changes to the activities, renaming them the Pro Bowl Games.
This time around, fans will see a week-long action-packed group of activities where the players show off various football and non-football skills. It’s a completely redesigned format that places a spotlight on flag football.
Eli Manning will be tasked with coaching the NFC side, and Peyton Manning will do the same for the AFC. DeMarcus Ware will be joining Eli but will focus on the defense. Ray Lewis will have the same duties for the AFC, focusing on coaching defensive players as well.
We don’t quite know what to expect this year, but many would agree changes have long been necessary to spark an interest in what’s been a slowly dying Pro Bowl event.
When are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?
While the events will take place throughout the week, they will all be airing on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.
Where are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?
The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.
