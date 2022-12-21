2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters announced: Find out which team has the most Pro Bowlers

Every year there’s one game players hope to get to, the Super Bowl. But for those who can’t quite accomplish that, there is another personal achievement that at least provides recognition for the game’s greatest individual players. In this case, we’re talking about the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games.

It’s not the most exciting game or one that really receives a lot of attention, not like it used to, but becoming a Pro Bowler is still an honor for NFL players. This year we have several athletes looking to become first-time Pro Bowl members and many others who have been there so many times they can afford to skip out on the events.

Yet, there’s also a unique twist coming to this year’s version of the Pro Bowl in an attempt to spice things up, which we’ll get into down below. What everyone wants to know is who make the Pro Bowl team for 2023? On Wednesday night, the NFL officially revealed the Pro Bowl starters.

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters for NFC

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

NFC Pro Bowl starters on offense

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants FB: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings WR: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

NFC Pro Bowl starters on defense

DL: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams DT: Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders

Jonathan Allen, Washington Commanders DL: Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers LB: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys ILB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers LB: Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings

Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota Vikings CB: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles FS: Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks SS: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals CB: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

NFC Pro Bowl starters on special teams

K: Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks

Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks P: Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Tress Way, Washington Commanders RS: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys ST: Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders

Jeremy Reaves, Washington Commanders LS: Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings

2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games starters for AFC

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

AFC Pro Bowl starters on offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs RB: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns FB: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens WR: Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins WR: Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs LT: Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans

Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans LG: Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs RG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts RT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

AFC Pro Bowl starters on defense

DL: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns DT: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs DT: Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets DL: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders LB: Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Matt Judon, New England Patriots ILB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens LB: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers

Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers CB: Sauce Gardner, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner, New York Jets FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers

Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers SS: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

AFC Pro Bowl starters on special teams

K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens P: Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs

Tommy Townsend, Kansas City Chiefs RS: Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens ST: Justin Hardee, New York Jets

Justin Hardee, New York Jets LS: Morgan Cox, Tennessee Titans

The Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a Pro Bowl player this season. The Philadelphia Eagles lead all teams, with eight Pro Bowlers. Interestingly enough, despite leading the NFL in fan voting, Tua Tagovailoa did not make the initial Pro Bowl roster. Also fascinating, Christian McCaffrey has to be one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs in recent memory, as he also led NFC running backs in the fan voting.

Changes coming to 2023 NFL Pro Bowl

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 2023 Pro Bowl won’t be the same event we’ve witnessed in the past. The league has announced some sweeping changes to the activities, renaming them the Pro Bowl Games.

This time around, fans will see a week-long action-packed group of activities where the players show off various football and non-football skills. It’s a completely redesigned format that places a spotlight on flag football.

Eli Manning will be tasked with coaching the NFC side, and Peyton Manning will do the same for the AFC. DeMarcus Ware will be joining Eli but will focus on the defense. Ray Lewis will have the same duties for the AFC, focusing on coaching defensive players as well.

We don’t quite know what to expect this year, but many would agree changes have long been necessary to spark an interest in what’s been a slowly dying Pro Bowl event.

When are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

While the events will take place throughout the week, they will all be airing on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Where are the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.

