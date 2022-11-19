Wells Fargo Center: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - Jen Smith - Wiki Commons

The Wells Fargo Center is one of the busiest arenas in the world. If you haven’t had a chance to check out Wells Fargo Center yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is Wells Fargo Center located?

Wells Fargo Center is in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The address of Wells Fargo Center is 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA, 19148.

Who plays at Wells Fargo Center?

The Philadelphia 76ers play at Wells Fargo Center.

What is the capacity of the Wells Fargo Center?

The capacity at Wells Fargo Center is 19,500, which is the number of seats at the arena.

What time do the doors open at Wells Fargo Center?

Wells Fargo Center doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the Wells Fargo Center?

Credit – wellsfargocenter.com

The Wells Fargo Center, located just off the Broad Street exit on Interstate 95, features eight parking lots that are brightly lit and patrolled by security personnel throughout the extent of the events. We recommend booking convenient and affordable parking in advance through SpotHero.

Can you watch the Philadelphia 76ers warm up at Wells Fargo Center?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at Wells Fargo Center before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into Wells Fargo Center?

Wells Fargo Center will allow purses no larger than 14″ x 14″ x 6″ at designated X-ray entry points. No backpack or large totes allowed.

Is Wells Fargo Center cashless?

Wells Fargo Center is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at Wells Fargo Center?

Suites at Wells Fargo Center cost between $2,000-$5,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the Wells Fargo Center feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the Wells Fargo Center.

Mid-Level Suites wrap around the entire arena and sit above the lower bow.

The Balcony Suite Level at Wells Fargo Center is the highest. The Balcony Suites wrap the entire arena directly with 300-level seating.

The Wells Fargo Center has 18 Club Suites located on the Club Level, opposite the end of the Cadillac Grille. These are directly below the main suite level.

What is there to eat at Wells Fargo Center?

Credit – pxhere.com

There are some delicious spots to eat at Wells Fargo Center. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the Wells Fargo Center if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Classic Stadium Meals: Hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, crab fries, soda, water, beer, and more in the concession stands throughout the concourse.

Hot dogs, burgers, pretzels, crab fries, soda, water, beer, and more in the concession stands throughout the concourse. Cuz’s Pizza: Offering the classic Italian pizza and more in sections 104, 114, 205, and 207.

Offering the classic Italian pizza and more in sections 104, 114, 205, and 207. Shake Shack: Offering the classic burger, fries, soda, water, beer, and more for fans to enjoy.

Offering the classic burger, fries, soda, water, beer, and more for fans to enjoy. Bao Buns: Crispy chicken sandwiches and more out in section 109.

Crispy chicken sandwiches and more out in section 109. Melissa’s: Gluten-free salads and more out in sections 107 and 208.

Gluten-free salads and more out in sections 107 and 208. Athletic Brewing Company: Offering a wide range of lite beer, golden beer, IPAs, and more for fans to enjoy in section 105.

Offering a wide range of lite beer, golden beer, IPAs, and more for fans to enjoy in section 105. Street Tacos: Serving up buffalo cauliflower, Adobo pork, Chicken Mile, street corn, nachos, and more in section 112.

Serving up buffalo cauliflower, Adobo pork, Chicken Mile, street corn, nachos, and more in section 112. Omori Ramen Bar: Curry chicken bowls, mushroom miso bowls, pulled pork bowls, and more in section 202.

Curry chicken bowls, mushroom miso bowls, pulled pork bowls, and more in section 202. Delco Steaks: Fans looking for the classic cheesesteak sandwich can do so in section 124. Fans will find these sandwiches, water, soda, beer, and more.

Fans looking for the classic cheesesteak sandwich can do so in section 124. Fans will find these sandwiches, water, soda, beer, and more. Plant-Based Food: Fans looking to enjoy plant-based food during a Sixers or Flyers game can do so in section 107. You will find the Beyond sausage, cheesesteak, fries, and more.

Fans looking to enjoy plant-based food during a Sixers or Flyers game can do so in section 107. You will find the Beyond sausage, cheesesteak, fries, and more. Adrian: Offering American-style cuisines, including French onion soup, crab cakes, sandwiches, burgers, steaks, salmon, and more for fans to enjoy. This upscale tavern can hold 300 fans and will be at the new club level at the arena.

