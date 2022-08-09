Washington Nationals’ 2022 No. 5 overall pick, Elijah Green, homers in first game with organization

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals won’t have many reasons to celebrate the rest of the MLB season. It’s sad but true. Juan Soto is gone, the team is in last place in the standings, with no way out. On the bright side, Elijah Green, the No. 5 pick in the 2022 MLB Draft just made his debut with his new organization, playing in Rookie ball with the FCL Nationals.

While we always caution against reading too much into a small sample size, it’s never a bad thing to experience immediate success.

For Green, his success comes in the form of an absolute no-doubter, hitting a home run over the left field fence in just his second at-bat since being drafted.

IT DONT TAKE HIM LONG TO GET COMFORTABLE!!! ⁦@elijahgreen1204⁩ SOLO HOMER IN HIS 2nd PROFESSIONAL AT BAT!!! LETS GO!!!BOOM!!! pic.twitter.com/Qe0L0ibMb6 — eric green (@ericgreen86) August 9, 2022

Green finished 1-for-4 on the day, but a home run’s a win any way you slice it.

Who is Elijah Green?

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

While he’s obviously his own man, and will have his own career, Elijah Green is actually the son of another professional athlete. Eric Green was an NFL tight end for ten seasons, playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, and New York Jets. He even made two Pro Bowls. Clearly, his dad was a great athlete.

But Elijah has just as much potential as his dad, if not more. Though both players were first-round picks in their respective sport, Elijah has bragging rights over his dad, in that he was selected 16 picks higher. Of course, Eric would probably say it’s because he taught him well, and he’s probably not wrong, but the reality is, Elijah is just really good.

Green was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in his draft class, and the Nationals were happy to see him on the board at No. 5. He’s an 18-year-old outfield prospect who stands 6-foot-3. He’s a five-tool prospect who, as you can see, has plenty of power.

He also has the speed to stick in center field long-term, and his strong arm also profiles well in right field. It may be a while before we see him in the big leagues, but the Nationals have to be happy with the early returns thus far.

