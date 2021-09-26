Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe dies after shooting at party

Sep 14, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley (1) against the Idaho State Bengals at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Utah sophomore cornerback Aaron Lowe died after being shot at a house party early Sunday morning, Salt Lake City police confirmed.

The shooting at a property in the Sugar House neighborhood also left an unidentified woman in critical condition. The suspected shooter is still at large.

Lowe, 21, was in his third year with the Utes and had appeared in all four games so far this season.

Related: Hungry for more College Football news? Tap here for the hottest headlines breaking right now.

“We are devastated to hear about the passing of Aaron Lowe,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Aaron’s family and friends, along with the other individual who was harmed in this tragic incident. Aaron was a great teammate, friend, brother and son and was loved by anyone who crossed paths with him. He will be deeply missed.” Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on death of Aaron Lowe

Lowe was the first recipient of the Ty Jordan Memorial Scholarship, named for his best friend and high school teammate who died in December 2020 of an accidental shooting.

The Utes played an afternoon game Saturday in Salt Lake City, defeating Washington State 24-13.

–Field Level Media