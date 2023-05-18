4 bold UFC Predictions for UFC Vegas 73, including a submission win for Dern

Get a round of bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s next event, UFC Vegas 73 on May 20

The MMA world leader brings their violence circus back to Las Vegas on Saturday night for a card headlined by a pair of the strawweight division’s best when ace grappler Mackenzie Dern looks to bounce back from an October loss and halt the win streak of uber-veteran Angela Hill.

The card from inside the UFC Apex also features the return of several battle-tested Octagon veterans like Michael Johnson, Edmen Shahbazyan, Joaquin Buckley, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. With all of that in mind, let’s make a few bold UFC predictions for the promotion’s event this Saturday.

UFC predictions: 4 UFC Vegas 73 fighters getting Ws Saturday

Mackenzie Dern (12-3) vs. Angela Hill (15-12)

After winning four straight and seemingly on the cusp of a title shot, Dern has split her last four and has had trouble gaining traction in the top 10 at strawweight. As for Hill, she lost three straight and now has her first win streak since 2020 — two fights.

Dern needs this win to at least get back into the conversation as an elite fighter in the division. A victory for Hill could mean rare top-10 status for the nine-year veteran. So both have a lot to fight for. However, “Overkill” always seems to come up short against top-shelf competition. That will happen again on Saturday when the Brazilian scores the eighth submission win of her career.

: Dern (-170) vs. Hill (+145) Prediction: Dern by submission, Round 2

Michael Johnson (21-18) vs. Diego Ferreira (17-5)

After winning six in a row and beating former lightweight champ Anthony Pettis, Diego Ferreira seemed like a future title contender. However, he had a terrible 2021 as he lost three straight (two knockouts) and hasn’t fought since. But he gets a favorable matchup and a step down in competition against uber-veteran Michael Johnson. Look for Ferreira to weather “The Menace’s” early storm and ground-and-pound his way to victory at UFC Vegas 73.

Johnson (+135) vs. Ferreira (-155) UFC Prediction: Ferreira by TKO, Round 1

Andre Fialho (16-6) vs. Joaquin Buckley (15-6)

Joaquin Buckley is faster, more technical, and more explosive than Andre Fialho. However, they have both lost two straight and Fialho has a key X-factor. He is tougher than a two-dollar steak.

“New Mansa” is the favorite ahead of fight night for good reason, and if he scored a highlight reel finish it would not be a surprise. However, Fialho can take damage and push a hard pace that seems like it could be trouble for Buckley on fight night. Call this one the upset special at UFC Vegas 73.

Fialho (+190) vs. Buckley (-225) UFC Prediction: Fialho by TKO, Round 2

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4)

Karolina Kowalkiewcz versus Vanessa Demopoulos is a classic striker-against-grappler clash. While “Lil Monster” is gifted on the ground and definitely can submit the former strawweight title challenger, the 11-year veteran has been around the block with the best of them. Expect her to keep things on the feet and cruise to a unanimous decision victory.