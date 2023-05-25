fbpx
Published May 25, 2023

TYLOO add emi, ROGA, sk0R to CS:GO roster

TYLOO has unveiled its 2023 Valorant roster ahead of the expected announcement of a new Chinese league.
Credit: TYLOO | Twitter

TYLOO signed in-game leader Luka “emi” Vukovic as well as Marin “ROGA” Rogic and Tengis “sk0R” Batjargal to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday.

The moves by TYLOO come more than a month after the Chinese organization failed to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major.

The three additions will join WingHei “Freeman” Cheung of Hong Kong and Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun of China on a roster that has been in flux of late. TYLOO recently shuffled the Chinese contingent of YuLun “Summer” Cai, YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng, Zhenghao “DANK1NG” Lv and Shengjun “aristo” Jin to the bench.

The Serbian emi, 29, previously played for numerous clubs, including CR4ZY, cOntact Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, Coalesce and Partizan Esports.

ROGA, a 22-year-old from Croatia, previously competed with Partizan Esports.

Mongolia’s sk0R, 21, has been inactive since he was removed from IHC’s lineup.

–Field Level Media

