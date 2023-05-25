TYLOO add emi, ROGA, sk0R to CS:GO roster

Credit: TYLOO | Twitter

TYLOO signed in-game leader Luka “emi” Vukovic as well as Marin “ROGA” Rogic and Tengis “sk0R” Batjargal to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Thursday.

The moves by TYLOO come more than a month after the Chinese organization failed to qualify for the BLAST Paris Major.

Welcome three outstanding new players emi, ROGA and sk0R to our TYLOO family.

They will form our new CSGO linup with SLOWLY and Freeman and compete in the upcoming season. Let's go TYLOO!1/2 pic.twitter.com/dHiLYgJ0sr — TYLOO (@tyloogaming) May 25, 2023

The three additions will join WingHei “Freeman” Cheung of Hong Kong and Kelun “SLOWLY” Sun of China on a roster that has been in flux of late. TYLOO recently shuffled the Chinese contingent of YuLun “Summer” Cai, YuanZhang “Attacker” Sheng, Zhenghao “DANK1NG” Lv and Shengjun “aristo” Jin to the bench.

The Serbian emi, 29, previously played for numerous clubs, including CR4ZY, cOntact Gaming, FunPlus Phoenix, Coalesce and Partizan Esports.

ROGA, a 22-year-old from Croatia, previously competed with Partizan Esports.

Mongolia’s sk0R, 21, has been inactive since he was removed from IHC’s lineup.

–Field Level Media