Twins put OF Trevor Larnach (pneumonia) on IL

The Minnesota Twins put starting outfielder Trevor Larnach on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a bout of pneumonia.

The move is retroactive to Monday. In a corresponding move, the Twins recalled OF Matt Wallner from Triple-A Saint Paul.

Larnach, 26, last played Sunday and went 0-for-4. He’s batting .215 with five home runs and a team-leading 27 RBIs in 39 games (34 starts) this season, playing the corner outfield spots. He’s a career .224 hitter in his third season with the Twins.

Wallner, 25, has appeared in six games (three starts) for the Twins this season, going 0-for-8 with a walk and a run. He’s 13-for-65 in 24 major league games.

