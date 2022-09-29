Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle expected to suit up for Miami Dolphins on Thursday night

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Despite some concerns for the Miami Dolphins that they might be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star receiver Jaylen Waddle for their Week 4 matchup, both offensive studs are expected to suit up tonight versus the Bengals on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL after the first three weeks of the season. They are unbeaten and reside in first place in the always tough AFC East. On Thursday night, they will again be in a featured matchup when they battle the 2021 Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals in another test of how for-real they are in 2022.

However, heading into tonight’s game there was some concern the team could be without red-hot QB Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill’s deadly wingman, fellow wide receiver Waddle. But Dolphins fans can breathe a sigh of relief because both are expected to be on the field and in the starting lineup in Cincinnati at 8:15 PM ET.

On Thursday morning, NFL Network league insider Tom Pelissero reported the latest on the health of two of Miami’s most important offensive talents. “Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa — listed as questionable with back and ankle issues — is expected to play tonight against the Bengals, barring a setback, per sources. WR Jaylen Waddle (groin) and LT Terron Armstead (toe) should be good to go, too.”

Why were Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle iffy for the Miami Dolphins in Week 4?

The Fins starting quarterback was the source of some drama following the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. After taking a big hit in the second quarter of that game, the Alabama product seemed wobbly and headed in the direction of being done for the day with what might have been a concussion. However, the young star returned to the game and claimed a back injury is what temporarily sidelined him. The situation actually led to a probe by the NFL over the handling of the injury and if it was a misdiagnosed concussion.

Tua Tagovailoa stats (2022): 925 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT, 117.8 rating

The issue ended up being legit as it limited him in practice this week and landed him a questionable tag on the injury report Wednesday. Fortunately for the Dolphins, he will give it a go on Thursday versus the Bengals.

As for Waddle, despite putting up a 100-plus yard receiving performance against the Bills, the gifted wideout also incurred a groin injury that kept him out of practice earlier this week. The team’s matchup with Cincinnati could likely be an offensive shootout and the more weapons Miami has the better against start QB Joe Burrow and the Bengals.