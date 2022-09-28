Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle questionable for ‘TNF’

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and second-year wide receiver Jaylen Waddle are among seven Dolphins officially listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa (back/ankle) and Waddle (groin) were both limited in practice Wednesday. Offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe) missed practice again and is also listed as questionable.

Defensively, cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest) and defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) were all limited Wednesday and are also questionable.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday he’s “optimistic” that Tagovailoa will play.

The third-year quarterback has completed 71.3 percent of his passes for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions in Miami’s 3-0 start. He was injured during last Sunday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Backup Teddy Bridgewater would get the start if Tagovailoa can’t go.

Waddle is second in the NFL with 342 receiving yards, one slot ahead of teammate Tyreek Hill (317). Waddle has 19 catches and three touchdown receptions.

The Dolphins travel to Cincinnati (1-2) to kick off Week 4.

–Field Level Media