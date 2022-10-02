Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Georgia has to rally in 4th quarter

Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Daijun Edwards’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the game lifted top-ranked Georgia to a 26-22 win over Missouri as the Bulldogs rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit on Saturday in Colombia, Mo.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett went 24-for-44 for 312 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Kenny McIntosh rushed for 65 yards on 10 carries, and Kendall Milton had 61 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Edwards finished with 10 carries for 51 yards for Georgia (5-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference).

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny made all four of his field goals, while Missouri’s Harrison Mevis was a perfect 5-for-5.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook went 20-for-32 for 192 yards, with a touchdown and no interceptions. Cody Schrader had six carries for 89 yards while Dominic Lovett had six catches for 84 yards for the Tigers (2-3, 0-2), who lost for the ninth straight time to Georgia.

No. 2 Alabama 49, Arkansas 26

Jahmyr Gibbs ran for 206 yards, most of which came on two long touchdown runs, to help the Crimson Tide to a victory over the host Razorbacks in Fayetteville, Ark.

The ground game helped Alabama survive the shoulder injury to star quarterback Bryce Young, who did not return after leaving in the second quarter. Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC) hung on for its 15th consecutive win over the Razorbacks (3-2, 1-2).

Gibbs’ touchdown runs of 72 and 76 yards in the fourth quarter helped the Crimson Tide pull away after No. 20 Arkansas had cut their advantage to 28-23 with 19 seconds remaining in the third.

No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Miyan Williams tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns as the Buckeyes overcame an early deficit to roll past the visiting Scarlet Knights in Columbus, Ohio.

Williams scored twice from the 1-yard line and another from the 2 to give the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) a 28-7 halftime lead. Williams, who had a career-high 189 yards on 21 carries, added a 70-yard TD in the third quarter and tied the mark from the 2 early in the fourth quarter.

Rutgers (3-2, 0-2) went ahead 7-0 in the first quarter on a 14-yard pass from Evan Simon to Sean Ryan. It was the first time in the nine meetings that Rutgers held a lead. The Buckeyes have won every game.

No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14

Blake Corum rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and the Wolverines’ defense recorded four sacks as they defeated the Hawkeyes at Iowa City, Iowa.

J.J. McCarthy completed 18 of 24 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Corum, who leads the nation with 10 rushing touchdowns, carried 29 times. Michigan (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) outgained Iowa 236-91 and picked up 18 first downs while taking a 13-0 halftime lead.

Spencer Petras was 21-of-31 passing for 246 yards and a touchdown for Iowa (3-2, 1-1).

No. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20

DJ Uiagalelei ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and the host Tigers used several long possessions to help secure a home victory against the Wolfpack in Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) put the game away on Uiagalelei’s 9-yard run with 3:04 to play on a drive that chewed up more than 4 1/2 minutes. Uiagalelei was the game’s top producer on the ground with 73 yards on 14 carries and he also threw for 209 yards by completing 21 of 30 passes to help the Tigers avenge an overtime loss from last season.

NC State (4-1, 0-1) scored only three points in the second half until the final minute and remained winless in Death Valley since 2002.

No. 6 Southern California 42, Arizona State 25

Caleb Williams passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another, and the host Trojans held off the Sun Devils in Los Angeles.

USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) held just a 21-17 advantage at halftime and committed its first turnover on the season when Williams was intercepted by Timarcus Davis shortly after intermission. However, USC held the Sun Devils scoreless until late in the second half to pull away.

Arizona State (1-4, 0-2) ended its second-half drought when Xazavian Valladay scored his second touchdown of the game with 6:16 remaining in regulation. Valladay’s 2-yard touchdown run followed a 29-yard scoring reception from Emory Jones in the first quarter.

No. 14 Ole Miss, 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19

Defensive lineman Tavius Robinson recovered a fumble with 51 seconds left in the game to help the host Rebels hold on for a win over the Wildcats in Southeastern Conference play at Oxford, Miss.

Quinshon Judkins rushed for 106 yards on 15 carries with a touchdown, and Zach Evans ran for a score for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 SEC). Jaxson Dart was 15 of 29 for 213 yards with one interception.

For the Wildcats (4-1, 1-1), Levis went 18 of 24 for 220 yards and tossed TD passes to Tayvion Robinson and Justice Dingle. But the quarterback lost crucial fumbles on his team’s last two drives.

No. 9 Oklahoma St. 36, No. 16 Baylor 25

Spencer Sanders passed for 181 yards and rushed for 75 to help the Cowboys record a victory over the host Bears in Big 12 play.

Sanders rushed for one touchdown and threw another to Bryson Green for the Cowboys (4-0, 1-0 Big 12). Jaden Nixon scored on a kickoff return and Dominic Richardson added a rushing touchdown for Oklahoma State.

Blake Shapen passed for 345 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for Baylor (3-2, 1-1). Monaray Baldwin caught seven passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Richard Reese rushed for a score.

No. 11 Penn State 17, Northwestern 7

The Nittany Lions turned over a slippery football five times but their defense didn’t drop the ball in a Big Ten win over the visiting Wildcats in rainy State College, Pa.

Sean Clifford completed 10 of 20 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown for Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten). Nicholas Singleton carried 21 times for 87 yards and Kaytron Allen added 86 yards on 21 attempts.

After each of its takeaways, Northwestern (1-4, 1-1) failed to make a first down against the stingy Penn State defense, which limited the Wildcats to 241 total yards and 13 first downs.

No. 12 Utah 42, Oregon State 16

Cameron Rising totaled four touchdowns, Clark Phillips III intercepted three passes, and the Utes’ red-zone defense stepped up to power them to a Pac-12 Conference win over the visiting Beavers.

Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) jumped to a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter on a pair of Rising touchdowns: A 19-yard pass to Jaylen Dixon and a 24-yard run for the quarterback’s first rushing score of the season. Those scores bookended a Phillips interception of Oregon State’s Chance Nolan that was returned for a TD.

Oregon State (3-2, 0-2) mounted three consecutive drives with Ben Gulbranson replacing Nolan behind center but could not reach the end zone. Utah’s defense allowed only a trio of Atticus Sappington field goals.

No. 13 Oregon 45, Stanford 27

The high-scoring Ducks steamrolled the visiting Cardinal in Eugene, Ore., racking up 334 yards of total offense in the first half on their way to a fourth straight win.

Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) totaled 515 yards on offense in a game it led by as many as 28 points but won by 18 after a late rally by the Cardinal. Quarterback Bo Nix passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more for Oregon. Nix had 161 passing yards and 141 rushing yards.

Tanner McKee threw two touchdown passes for Stanford (1-3, 0-3). Both came in the second half with the Ducks in control. Backup Ari Patu threw for a score with 1:03 to play.

Mississippi St. 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24

Will Rogers threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs past the Aggies in Starkville, Miss.

Rogers, who went 31-for-45 passing, threw scoring strikes of 5 and 4 yards in the first half before tossing a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second half. Dillon Johnson rushed for 68 yards and a score on 14 carries for the Bulldogs (4-1, 1-1 SEC). Rara Thomas had five catches for 134 yards and a touchdown and Justin Robinson caught six passes for 50 yards.

Max Johnson went 18-for-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown for the Aggies (3-2, 1-1), while Devon Achane rushed for 111 yards on 16 carries. Moose Muhammad III had six catches for 119 yards and a score.

TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24

Max Duggan threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 116 yards and two more scores as the Horned Frogs blew out the Sooners in Big 12 play at Fort Worth, Texas.

Kendre Miller ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns as TCU beat Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. The Horned Frogs (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) poured it on early, with a series of long touchdowns that led to a 27-10 lead after one quarter.

Only a missed extra point on the second touchdown kept TCU from tying the most points ever scored on Oklahoma in a quarter in Big 12 play. The loss gave the Sooners (3-2, 0-2) back-to-back regular-season losses for just the second time since the start of the 2000 season.

Purdue 20, No. 21 Minnesota 10

Mitchell Fineran kicked a go-ahead, 25-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Devin Mockobee rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on the next drive to lead the Boilermakers to a win over the host Gophers in Minneapolis.

Purdue (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) took a 13-10 edge with 4:57 left to play thanks to Fineran’s kick before the defense forced a three-and-out. Mockobee then broke away for a 68-yard rush before punching it in from 2 yards out with 3:13 remaining.

The Golden Gophers (4-1, 1-1) had one last chance to score, but Cam Allen intercepted Tanner Morgan’s pass to seal the victory. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota’s star running back, did not play due to an ankle injury.

No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21

Sam Hartman passed for 234 yards and two touchdowns as the Demon Deacons defeated the host Seminoles in an ACC game in Tallahassee, Fla.

Hartman, who threw six touchdown passes in a 51-45 overtime loss to Clemson last week, completed 22 of 34 and did not throw an interception. Justice Ellison added 114 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries for the Demon Deacons (4-1, 1-1).

Jordan Travis completed 23 of 35 for 281 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for the Seminoles (4-1, 2-1).

Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pittsburgh 21

Jeff Sims threw for 102 yards, rushed for another 81 yards and a touchdown to lead the Yellow Jackets to a road upset over the Panthers.

Hassan Hall rushed for 157 yards on 20 carries for Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC). Georgia Tech opened the scoring with 11:14 left in the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead on a 37-yard field goal by Gavin Stewart.

With 2:50 remaining in the second quarter, Stewart connected on a 33-yard field goal to give the Yellow Jackets a 6-0 lead. On the day, Stewart kicked four field goals of 30 yards or longer.

No. 25 Kansas State 37, Texas Tech 28

Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn combined for 341 yards rushing as the Wildcats pushed past the Red Raiders in the fourth quarter for a victory in a Big 12 game at Manhattan, Kan.

Martinez had three rushing touchdowns, as well as one passing, as Kansas State (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) extended its winning streak in the series to seven straight games.

Quarterback Donovan Smith was 34 of 48 for 359 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1).

