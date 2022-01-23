WATCH: Tom Brady’s struggles continue, throws ugly interception against the Los Angeles Rams

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has seen pretty much everything during his future first ballot Hall of Fame career.

The 44-year-old quarterback entered Sunday’s NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams looking to punch his ticket to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers. For Tom Terrific, continuing the season would mean vying for back-to-back titles and an eighth Super Bowl championship.

Well, it’s not looking to great.

Tom Brady was completely out of his element at home in the first half of said game. With Tampa Bay down 20-3 late in the second quarter, the quarterback made a rare mistake. That included Brady throwing an ugly intereception into the hands of Rams safety Nick Scott. It was as bad of a pass as we’ve ever seen Brady throw.

Throwing late and to the outside while sailing the pass is a mistake usually reserved for a rookie quarterback. It’s not that Brady was facing pressure, either.

The good news? Los Angeles turned the ball over via a Cam Akers fumble at the Buccaneers’ six to end the first half.

As for Brady, he completed 10-of-22 passes for 112 yards with that interception. If the quarterback wants to win the game and potentially extend his career, he’ll have to play better in the second half. It’s that simple.

