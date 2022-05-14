Steve Stricker up 3 shots through 54 holes at Regions Tradition

Credit: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Stricker shot a 6-under-66 on Saturday and holds a three-shot lead after three rounds of the Regions Tradition in Birmingham, Ala.

Stricker sits at 17-under 199 through three trips around Greystone Golf and Country Club and has led after every round. Steven Alker is his closest pursuer after the New Zealander carded a stellar 65 in the third round.

Spain’s Miguel Angel Jimenez shot 67 and is five shots back in third. Australia’s Stuart Appleby (68) and Ireland’s Padraig Harrington (70) are tied for fourth and six shots back.

Stricker, who is seeking his fourth major title on the Champions tour, birdied four of his last six holes. Overall, the 2019 Regions winner had seven birdies and one bogey on the day.

Stricker, 55, is thriving after a six-month absence due to a “mystery illness.” He returned to action last month.

Alker kept the heat on with a bogey-free round. He registered seven birdies.

Jimenez had six birdies and one bogey to stay in the hunt.

Appleby had four birdies without a bogey.

Harrington had two birdies and two bogeys and finished with a flourish as he carded an eagle on the par-5, 18th hole.

Glen Day (68) and South Africa’s Ernie Els (70) are tied for sixth at 10-under 206. Australia’s Rod Pampling (69) is alone in eighth at 9 under.

Chris DiMarco matched Alker for the lowest score of the day at 65. He is tied for 31st at 3-under 213.

Defending champion Alex Cejka of Germany was disqualified after shooting 66 for using a yardage book that wasn’t approved by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee. He was at 7-under through 54 holes before the discipline.

