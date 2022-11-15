State Farm Arena: What you need to know to make it a great day

Credit - statefarmarena.com

State Farm Arena, formerly Phillips Arena, was renamed in 2018. If you haven’t had a chance to check out State Farm Arena yet, here’s everything you will want to know ahead of your trip.

Where is State Farm Arena located?

State Farm Arena is in Atlanta, Georgia. The address of State Farm Arena is 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta, Georgia.

Who plays at State Farm Arena?

The Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena.

What is the capacity of the State Farm Arena?

The capacity at State Farm Arena is 21,000, which is the number of seats at the stadium.

What time do the doors open at State Farm Arena?

State Farm Arena doors will open one hour before the game starts.

How much is the parking at the State Farm Arena?

Credit – statefarmarena.com

You can expect to pay between $20 and $30 for parking at State Farm Arena. We recommend purchasing parking through ParkMobile before heading to your event to avoid day-of-event premium parking fees.

Can you watch the Atlanta Hawks warm up at State Farm Arena?

Yes, you can watch the warm-up of the teams getting some basketball shots up at State Farm Arena before the game. Unless permitted, meeting the players usually isn’t allowed without access to floor seats.

What can you bring into State Farm Arena?

State Farm Arena will not allow bags that measure larger than 14” x 14” x 6”. Bags that measure between 14” x 14” x 6” and 6” x 4” x 1.5″ are subject to x-ray screening and visual inspection but are allowed.

Is State Farm Arena cashless?

State Farm Arena is cashless and accepts all major credit cards as payment. You must use credit or debit cards to pay for food, beverages, and merchandise.

How much is a suite at State Farm Arena?

Suites at State Farm Arena cost between $4,000-$12,000 depending on the event and game. Suites at the State Farm Arena feature interior lounge seating, a bar, and an HDTV. The guests will receive exclusive access to the Club Level, VIP parking, and private entry into the State Farm Arena.

Veranda Suites are the new main suite level at State Farm Arena. Located just above the lower bowl.

State Farm Arena Loft Suites can accommodate 8-12 guests. Lofts are great for both business networking events as well as personal use.

What is there to eat at State Farm Arena?

Credit – Engl101caison – Wiki Commons

There are some delicious spots to eat at State Farm Arena. We have listed locations where you can grab a bite to eat before or during the game. We recommend getting to the arena if you want to grab something to eat but do not want to miss any game.

Zac Brown’s Social Club – Brown brings his passion for food, music, design, and hospitality to the new arena with this southern gourmet-style restaurant. It is located on the 100-level north.

– Brown brings his passion for food, music, design, and hospitality to the new arena with this southern gourmet-style restaurant. It is located on the 100-level north. A- Town Eats – Highlighted by an amazing bar and the most food and beverage options on the 200-level concourse,

– Highlighted by an amazing bar and the most food and beverage options on the 200-level concourse, Chickfla Fan Zone – Is located in sections 207-211.

– Is located in sections 207-211. Scofflaw Beer Barn – Light, dark, smooth, sour, and everything in between; grab a couple of pizza slices and a pint and take in all the action from the Scofflaw Beer Barn located on the 200-level north concourse.

– Light, dark, smooth, sour, and everything in between; grab a couple of pizza slices and a pint and take in all the action from the Scofflaw Beer Barn located on the 200-level north concourse. Front Porch – Provides amazing panoramic views into the entire bowl, access to an epic new bar, and puts you within strolling distance of wherever you want to be. Whether you’re looking for a cold beverage or a great view, it is located on the 100-level south.

– Provides amazing panoramic views into the entire bowl, access to an epic new bar, and puts you within strolling distance of wherever you want to be. Whether you’re looking for a cold beverage or a great view, it is located on the 100-level south. Hawk Walk Market – Enjoy Burgers, Pizza, and Chicken before finishing with dessert. It is located on the 100-level east.

