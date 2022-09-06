fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published September 6, 2022

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (foot) returns to ice

Sportsnaut
May 3, 2022; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin (91) skates during the third period against the Calgary Flames in game one of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has resumed skating after playing with a fractured foot in last season’s playoffs.

The team posted a photo on social media Tuesday of Seguin on the ice with the caption: “He’s baaaackkkkk.”

Seguin, 30, registered 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 81 games during the regular season and added two goals and two assists in seven games in a first-round loss to the Calgary Flames.

In his exit interview with reporters after the season, he admitted he broke the foot in Game 1 and then managed the discomfort with painkillers the rest of the series. He said the injury would require rest but not surgery.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft by Boston, Seguin has 686 points (305 goals, 381 assists) in 825 games for the Bruins (2010-13) and Stars. He won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

–Field Level Media

Share: