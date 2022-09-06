Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (foot) returns to ice

Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin has resumed skating after playing with a fractured foot in last season’s playoffs.

The team posted a photo on social media Tuesday of Seguin on the ice with the caption: “He’s baaaackkkkk.”

Seguin, 30, registered 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists) in 81 games during the regular season and added two goals and two assists in seven games in a first-round loss to the Calgary Flames.

In his exit interview with reporters after the season, he admitted he broke the foot in Game 1 and then managed the discomfort with painkillers the rest of the series. He said the injury would require rest but not surgery.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2010 draft by Boston, Seguin has 686 points (305 goals, 381 assists) in 825 games for the Bruins (2010-13) and Stars. He won a Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

