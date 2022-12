Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Stars forward Denis Gurianov was granted an indefinite leave of absence for unspecified personal reasons Wednesday.

General manager Jim Nill said the team would have no further comment at this time.

Gurianov, 25, has recorded two goals and three assists in 25 games this season.

He has 99 points (46 goals, 53 assists) in 239 games since Dallas drafted him with the 12th overall pick in 2015.

–Field Level Media