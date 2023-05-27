Stallions take big lead, hold off Breakers

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

JoJo Tillery intercepted McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s pass with two seconds remaining as the host Birmingham Stallions held off a late rally to earn a 24-20 victory over the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday.

The Stallions (5-2) had taken a 24-9 lead after Alex McGough connected with Jace Sternberger for a 20-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the third quarter. But Bethel-Thompson threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Lee Morris and New Orleans (4-3) converted a two-point conversion before Matt Coughlin made a 55-yard field goal to pull the Breakers within four.

McGough was 16-of-23 passing for 176 yards and a TD. He also rushed for a touchdown. Bethel-Thompson completed 24 of 42 passes for 279 yards with a TD and an interception.

Birmingham’s CJ Marable rushed 17 times for 86 yards and caught six passes for 52 yards — both team highs. Coughlin made four field goals for the Breakers.

–Field Level Media