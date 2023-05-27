fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published May 27, 2023

Stallions take big lead, hold off Breakers

Birmingham Stallions' Alex McGough (11) runs the ball against the Michigan Panthers defense at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

JoJo Tillery intercepted McLeod Bethel-Thompson’s pass with two seconds remaining as the host Birmingham Stallions held off a late rally to earn a 24-20 victory over the New Orleans Breakers on Saturday.

The Stallions (5-2) had taken a 24-9 lead after Alex McGough connected with Jace Sternberger for a 20-yard touchdown with just over a minute left in the third quarter. But Bethel-Thompson threw a 10-yard scoring strike to Lee Morris and New Orleans (4-3) converted a two-point conversion before Matt Coughlin made a 55-yard field goal to pull the Breakers within four.

McGough was 16-of-23 passing for 176 yards and a TD. He also rushed for a touchdown. Bethel-Thompson completed 24 of 42 passes for 279 yards with a TD and an interception.

Birmingham’s CJ Marable rushed 17 times for 86 yards and caught six passes for 52 yards — both team highs. Coughlin made four field goals for the Breakers.

–Field Level Media

Share: 