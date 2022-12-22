Spirit re-sign goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart for 2023 season

Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Spirit re-signed goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart for the 2023 season, the team announced Thursday.

Barnhart, 41, is the all-time NWSL leader with 52 career clean sheets.

She joined the Spirit in 2022 after previous stints with FC Kansas City (2013-17), the Utah Royals (2018-20) and the Kansas City Current (2021).

“I am excited to be back for another year in this league and am proud to be at a club with a vision to drive women’s soccer forward,” she said in a team news release. “I can’t wait to get out there and continue to grow and learn from the very best.”

Before the NWSL’s inception, she played in Women’s Premier Soccer League, Women’s United Soccer Association and Women’s Professional Soccer.

“Barnie is a very experienced goalkeeper and an effective leader on any team,” Spirit coach Mark Parsons said in a release. “She is more determined than ever to perform and help support this team. I have great admiration for the success Barnie has had in her career and believe this quality can help our team going forward.”

