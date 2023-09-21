Sky not retaining interim coach/GM Emre Vatansever

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky announced that Emre Vatansever will not retain the head coach or general manager roles in 2024.

Vatansever took on those responsibilities on an interim basis following James Wade’s departure on July 1.

The team did not say whether Vatansever would go back to serving as an assistant coach for the WNBA squad.

The announcement on Wednesday came three days after Chicago was swept out of the playoffs by the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky went 11-13 under Vatansever during the regular season following a 7-9 start under Wade, who guided the team to a championship in 2021.

–Field Level Media