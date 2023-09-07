Sky aiming to clinch playoff berth vs. visiting Lynx

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Sky look to secure a playoff berth, beginning with the first of their final two regular-season games on Friday against the visiting Minnesota Lynx.

The Sky (16-22) routed Indiana on Tuesday for their third win in the last four games. Coupled with Los Angeles dropping a 90-76 decision on Tuesday to Connecticut — the Sparks’ fourth loss in their last five games — Chicago controls its fate for the postseason over the final weekend.

The Sky closed out a 3-1 series win over Los Angeles with a 76-75 win on Aug. 29.

“That’s great for us,” Courtney Williams said of moving into the driver’s seat for a playoff spot. “But I think our focus was just on winning this game. We can’t control what other teams do, but we can control what we do.”

Williams — who shot 7 of 11 from the floor en route to 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Tuesday’s win — leads Chicago on Friday against a Minnesota team already locked into the playoffs.

The Lynx (19-19) clinched a berth with an 86-73 win against Phoenix on Sunday. Kayla McBride scored 23 points in the win, Minnesota’s second straight, and Napheesa Collier went for 22 points and 16 points.

The double-double was Collier’s 11th for the campaign. She fell one rebound shy of a double-double the last time the Lynx saw Chicago — an 88-79 Lynx win on Aug. 8 — but scored 29 points.

The Minnesota victory last month avenged a 77-66 loss to the Sky in both teams’ season opener on May 19, the first defeat in an 0-6 start to the season for the Lynx.

“There’s not a lot of people (who thought) we’d be a playoff team, let alone do it after we were 0-6,” Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve said after the postseason-clinching victory over Phoenix.

Minnesota is just the second team in league history to reach the playoffs after an 0-6 start, joining the 2015 Sparks (started 0-7).

Chicago finishes the season Sunday at Connecticut, while Minnesota closes it out the same day at Indiana.

–Field Level Media