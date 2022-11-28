Sebastian Vettel could make big return to Red Bull in new role

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Sebastian Vettel retired from being a full-time Formula 1 driver at the conclusion of the 2022 season with a 10th-place finish in Abu Dhabi. It marked the end of a 16-year career in one of the top forms of racing.

Over those 16 years, Vettel collected 53 wins and 122 podiums in 300 total starts. The now-retired Formula 1 legend also won four straight championships from 2010-2013 with Red Bull.

Vettel’s last win came with Ferrari in Singapore during the 2019 season; however, Red Bull is the team that he has been linked to in a possible big reunion in the future as his full-time racing career is over.

Related: Mick Schumacher expected to join Mercedes for 2023 season

Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull could come together for a future management role

Oct 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team driver Sebastian Vettel (center) of Team Germany speaks with Red Bull racing advisor Helmut Marko (left) and Red Bull Racing Limited driver Max Verstappen (right) of Team Netherlands before the start of the U.S. Grand Prix F1 race at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

While Vettel’s full-time racing career in Formula 1 has come to an end, that does not mean he will exit the sport entirely. He will probably take a break for the 2023 season but that does not mean it is for good.

Vettel has been linked to Red Bull for a possible management role in the second phase of his career. It would be a massive move for both parties but it is not a sure thing that it will happen.

Red Bull’s current advisor and head of driver development Helmut Marko talked about Vettel possibly joining the organization in a new role sometime in the future.

“It’s not out of the question (Sebastian Vettel) will come back in a top management position. We had a discussion and I think if he could get a top management position, that might appeal to him. That’s what emerged in the talk. We have two teams. We are open. But Sebastian, it’s a serious difference – as top management you have to be there earlier, leave later and you only get a fraction of the money you are used to as a driver!” Helmut Marko on Sebastian Vettel’s possible return to Red Bull

It should be added that Marko was smiling when stating that last line about Vettel. The love between both parties is clear and that would work well in any possible reunion moving forward.

Vettel himself even talked about the differences between being a driver and a leader for a Formula 1 team.

“I know very well that the drivers need to consciously allocate time for rest, while the leaders of the teams are constantly dealing with things.” Sebastian Vettel on the different roles between drivers and leaders

As for now, Vettel will enjoy the time away from Formula 1 as a professional driver. There is a lot for a driver to learn about themselves when they finally decide to put the wheel aside and move forward.

However, Vettel might still have a future in Formula 1 with the organization where he saw most of his driving success.