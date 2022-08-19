Seattle Seahawks react to LeBron James returning to Seattle for Crawsover Pro-AM

Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK

On Friday afternoon, former NBA veteran Jamal Crawford sent social media into a frenzy when he announced a couple of former No. 1 overall picks would be in the building on Saturday for his ‘Crawsover’ Pro-Am, including LeBron James.

The first announcement came by dropping the news that the 2022 NBA Draft’s first overall pick by the Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero, would be participating in the annual event.

He would then follow that announcement that the second over pick in 2022 NBA draft by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chet Holmgren, would be in the house on Saturday as well.

After that, he shared that Atlanta Hawks newly acquired guard Dejounte Murray would also be in attendance on Saturday. Then social media went absolutely haywire when the news broke that four-time NBA Champion LeBron James would be returning for the first time in more than 15 years.

“I thought it was gonna be a movie. Now it’s HISTORY! This will be a day like we’ve NEVER SEEN King James will be playing [in] The Crawsover Pro AM! It’s over!” Jamal Crawford on LeBron James’ arrival in Seattle

James would reply, “Seattle, let’s get it! Been over 15 plus years since I’ve been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over. The King is BACK!”

SEATTLE LETS GET IT!! Been over 15+ years since I've been back and played ball! Well the wait is almost over!! The 👑 is BACK! @JCrossover 🫡! #ThekidfromAKRON🤴🏾 https://t.co/6NWxlSQg9o — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 19, 2022

Related: NBA players share insight on importance of pro-am games

The Seattle Seahawks react to LeBron James returning to Seattle.

“The offer still stands, King James.”

When news hit that LeBron James will be returning to the Emerald City, the Seattle Seahawks had their own response.

The offer that the Seahawks are referring to came during the 2011 NBA lockout, and the team offered James a contract to play for Seattle, which James confirmed on the ESPN Monday Night Football show with Peyton and Eli Manning.

‘That’s true. Jerry Jones offered me a contract, and Pete Carroll in Seattle did as well. During our lockout time, it definitely got my blood flowing again, got my mind racing again thinking about the game of football being out there on Sundays,” said James. “But we were able to get a deal done in the NBA, and I was back on the court in no time. I definitely thought about [and] I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011.” LeBron James on flirting with the NFL

"I still got the jersey too, that Jerry [Jones] and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011."



Imagine LeBron on the Cowboys or Seahawks 😳 @KingJames pic.twitter.com/boMLsl4Jes — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2021

Related: Jamal Crawford dishes on relationship with Ken Griffey Jr.

Pete Carroll would confirm James’ claim that the Seahawks offered him a contract.

In September 2021, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about the organization offering James a contract.

“I can’t remember the specifics of that, but you can see why I would, there’s been plenty of evidence,” Carroll told reporters (h/t Seattle Times). “I think we were having fun with it at the time, but I’m sure there were some serious thoughts in my head that it could be a good idea.”

Many have speculated that LeBron could have played tight end because of his height, stature, and athletic ability. Carroll thinks it would have been fun to see what the NBA star could have done in the NFL.

“I don’t know what he couldn’t do,” Carroll continued. “He’s an all-time athlete and competitor. It’s not the same game, it doesn’t mean it necessarily carries over, of course, but it would have been fun to try to find out, I know that.”

Former Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was asked about the possibility of James playing in the NFL and how he would defend himself against it.

“He would’ve been a big target,” Wagner said. “If I got in the red zone, I would have just thrown it up and let him use that 40-something-inch vertical to go catch the ball.”

“I watched that interview. One of the reasons he stopped playing football is because he kept getting hit. Basketball — you don’t get hit in basketball. That’s a nice life over there.”

The Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night would lose to the Chicago Bears 27-11 and will take on the Dallas Cowboys on August 26 at AT&T Stadium at 8 pm EST. As for the Crawover Pro-Am, doors will open at 11:45 am PST at Seattle Pacific University on Saturday.

Related: NBA Power Rankings: Questions with Nets and Lakers lead to summer shake up