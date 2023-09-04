Seahawks place WR Dareke Young on injured reserve

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks placed wide receiver Dareke Young on injured reserve on Monday, meaning he will not be eligible to return until after the first four games of the season.

Young, a special teams standout as a rookie last season, had surgery to repair an abductor injury, general manager John Schneider said Monday. Young missed much of training camp and the preseason.

The Seahawks selected him in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Lenoir-Rhyne. He totaled seven tackles on special teams and caught two passes for 24 yards in 13 games last season.

Seattle added guard Ben Brown, who was signed to the practice squad last week, to the 53-man roster on Monday. Quarterback Holton Ahlers and safety Brady Breeze were signed to Seattle’s practice squad, and running back Bryant Koback was released from the practice squad.

Ahlers gives the Seahawks three quarterbacks between the 53-man roster (Geno Smith and Drew Lock) and the practice squad.

–Field Level Media