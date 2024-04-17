Scout reveals 2024 NFL Draft prospect most likely to become Hall of Fame talent

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On the night of the 2024 NFL Draft, every fanbase feels like they’ve added a Hall of Fame talent to the roster. Yet, reality doesn’t set in until months, or even years later, when everyone learns how unpredictable the pre-draft process is.

Right now, all the first-round prospects look like they have All-Pro or possibly even Hall-of-Fame potential, but that just isn’t the case. For every prospect that reaches their potential, there are two or three who fall well short of their goals.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few players set to join the NFL who could go on to reach Canton, earning a gold jacket while being enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Recently, ESPN tasked NFL scouts with projecting the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while doing so, there was one who revealed a prospect who they felt was most likely to become a Hall of Fame level player.

“Caleb (Williams) is the most likely player in this class to become a Hall of Famer. That’s the dude I want.” Anonymous NFL scout projecting the first Hall of Fame player of 2024 draft class

Well, that’s why Williams is expected to become the No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears. Williams is already a polished player who has the potential to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he’s far from a finished product.

Luckily, Williams is just 22, giving him plenty of time to continue fine-tuning his craft. While becoming a HOF talent would be welcome, the Bears are likely just hoping they’ll get their franchise quarterback next week.

